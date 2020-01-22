Gritty accused of punching 13-year-old boy during fan event

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot might be in hot water.(Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot that went viral throughout last season, is being accused of a punching a 13-year-old boy in the back.

According to reports, the Flyers held an exclusive event for season ticket holders with the availability to have pictures taken with their superstar mascot, Gritty.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During that time, 13-year-old Brandon Greenwell allegedly patted the mascot on the head after their photo was taken. As the boy started walking away, the googly-eyed mascot “took a running start,” and “punched [Brandon] as hard as he could,” according to his father.

About a month after the alleged assault, and Comcast Spectacor — the owners of the Flyers — and the Greenwells could not agree on a settlement, the father and son reported the event to Philadelphia police.

“The investigation is active and on-going,” police told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Flyers and Comcast Spectacor offered special bonuses to the family, despite no physical evidence of the altercation.

“I have investigated your allegations and cannot identify anyone who witnessed the incident as you described it,” wrote Laurie Kleinman, vice president of risk management at Comcast Spectacor, in an email to Greenwell.

“It is unfortunate that you and your son had a bad experience at our Gritty Photo Event. Therefore, we are offering an opportunity to discuss a creative way to restore your son’s love of the Philadelphia Flyers.”

The two sides are still in disagreement.

Philadelphia has become notorious for physical attacks coming from their mascots. The Phillies’ Phillie Phanatic has earned the title of “most-sued mascot in the majors” because of multiple reports coming from fans.

After the report of the allegation spread, the Flyers issued a statement regarding the incident.

“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim,” the team stated.

Story continues

This isn’t turning serious quite yet — Greenwell hasn’t hired a lawyer — but it can turn orange and ugly soon.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports