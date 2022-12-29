Grit not enough for Wichita State basketball in AAC-opening game loss at UCF

Shots weren’t falling, the turnovers were coming in excruciating fashion and rebounds were hard to come by, and yet, the grit that seems to be deeply embedded in the Wichita State men’s basketball program nearly overcame all of it.

But nearly doesn’t count any more in the standings and the Shockers have to swallow the bitter disappointment of yet another nail-biting loss, this one a 52-45 defeat to UCF at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday evening.

Wichita State had three possessions in the final five minutes of the game to potentially take the lead, but came up empty on all three chances. The Shockers had three more looks to potentially tie down the stretch and once again came up empty. WSU missed its final six shots of the game, as it went with just a single field goal in the final eight minutes of the game.

In the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams, WSU dropped to 7-6 on the season while UCF improved to 10-3.

The challenge of playing one of the AAC’s top teams on the road in the conference opener became even greater before the game even tipped off when star point guard Craig Porter (ankle) was ruled out.

UCF guard Darius Johnson scored a game-high 15 points, including six straight free throws in the closing minutes to put the game away for the Knights.

Meanwhile, walk-on Melvion Flanagan scored 11 points off the bench to lead the Shockers, which had no other player reach double-digit scoring in the defensive slugfest.

WSU finished shooting 35% from the field, while UCF managed just 36% shooting and 23% accuracy beyond the arc on its home court. The Shockers were hurt by their 15 turnovers, which UCF turned into a 17-8 advantage in points off turnovers and the Knights also won the rebounding battle, 34-27.

In its final season in the AAC, UCF defeated WSU for just the second time in 10 tries (and the second time in Orlando).

Gus Okafor was stranded in the Denver airport by the Southwest cancellations and couldn’t return to Wichita in time to travel with the team, so he took a direct flight from Denver to Orlando to meet the team on Tuesday evening.

Story continues

With no practice time and faced with those travel obstacles, Okafor sparked the Shockers in his first shift on the court, drilling back-to-back three-pointers in less than a minute to bring WSU to within 35-34 with 11:02 remaining.

When UCF pushed its lead back out to seven points, it was Flanagan who brought WSU back. The walk-on made an acrobatic shot at the end of the shot clock, then drew a foul shooting a three at the end of another shot clock and made all three free throws to cut UCF’s lead to 43-40 with 7:46 left.

Flanagan also showed good recognition to find Jaron Pierre Jr. open for a corner three to trim the deficit to 46-45 with 4:50 remaining to set up the thrilling finish.

With Porter missing and 38% shooting, the Shockers must have felt fortunate to be within one possession entering halftime with a 26-23 deficit.

The first half was the exact kind of slog WSU wanted: incredibly slow-paced, low-scoring and a grind-it-out affair.

UCF led by as many as eight points and it could have been more if not for 10 misses beyond the arc that were mostly wide open by the Knights.

Trailing 26-18 entering the final three minutes of the half, WSU reeled off five straight points when James Rojas made a pair of free throws and Pierre drilled a three in transition to claw the Shockers back to within striking distance at halftime.