Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

·3 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.

A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Her arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, and the politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

“Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “As we have said before, the U.S. Government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens.”

Griner's legal team said she left a detention center outside Moscow on Nov. 4 for a penal colony — as prisons in Russia are commonly known. The move was expected since she lost her appeal.

Such transfers can take days or even weeks, during which time lawyers and loved ones usually don't have contact with the prisoner. Even after she arrives, access to Griner may be difficult since many penal colonies are in remote parts of Russia.

Her lawyers said Wednesday that they did not know exactly where she was or where she would end up — but that they expected to be notified when she reached her final destination.

In a statement stressing the work being done to secure Griner's release, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that Russian authorities give the embassy regular access to Griner, as they are required to do. Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited Griner last week.

A senior State Department official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case, said the Russians had not notified American diplomats of Griner’s transfer ahead of time and had not yet responded to queries from the American embassy about either her current whereabouts or ultimate destination.

In many penal colonies, prisoners work for minimal pay, and dissidents and other countries have denounced the conditions of those held. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny went on a hunger strike to protest his treatment, including officials’ refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars.

He also protested the hourly checks a guard makes on him at night, saying they amount to sleep deprivation torture.

Griner, 32, who was detained while returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason, has admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage. But she testified that she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements that she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Paul Whelan — an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage — for Viktor Bout. Bout is a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report from Washington.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Brittney Griner at: https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Taiwan's Tsai thanks British minister for support

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday thanked British Trade Minister Greg Hands for London's support for Taiwan after he became the latest foreign official to defy Chinese pressure and visit the self-ruled island democracy. Tsai expressed hope for “new heights” in British-Taiwanese relations and “joint achievements” at a time when the mainland's ruling Communist Party is stepping up efforts to intimidate the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. “Let me take

  • Kylie Jenner Paired the Biggest Coat and the Tiniest Cardigan

    Sweater weather, Jenner style.

  • Analysis-Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

    Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, as it appeared the party was limiting its losses in the U.S. House of Representatives and capturing important governors' races. But as votes were still being counted in several states, there remained the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate. Democrat John Fetterman's hard-fought victory over Republican Mehmet Oz gives Democrats another seat in a Senate currently split 50-50, meaning Republicans must win at least two seats of the three outstanding Senate races in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada to take control of the chamber.

  • Brittney Griner: Jailed US basketball star moved to Russian penal colony

    Moscow has been accused of using the WNBA star Brittney Griner "as a political pawn".

  • Crews Work to Clear Snow-Covered Roads in Utah's Cottonwood Canyons

    Travelers were warned of hazardous road conditions in Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon, east of Salt Lake City, early on November 9, amid a snow squall warning.The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said that “travel will be impaired” on state routes 210 and 190 due to snow on November 9. Two plows were working in the areas, the department said.This video of plows clearing a road in Cottonwood Heights was released by the UDOT on Wednesday as it announced ‘The Traction Law’ remained in effect.The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City also issued a snow squall warning on November 9. Credit: UDOT Cottonwood Canyons via Storyful

  • NFL betting: Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds have seen stunning changes each day this week

    Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds have been dropping fast.

  • Donald Trump and US midterms: How bad was his night?

    The former president's political brand is now being questioned by those who used to support him.

  • Rouble edges lower after clipping over 2-week high vs dollar

    The Russian rouble edged lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains made in the previous session and pulling back from a more than two-week high hit against the dollar in early trade. The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and an initial collapse in imports as a result of Western sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, and scores of foreign companies pausing operations in the country. Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Tuesday said there was no immediate need to further soften capital controls.

  • US basketball star Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony as legal team says they don't know where WNBA player is

    Jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team has said. It comes after a Russian court rejected an appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession last month.

  • Colorado's Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid

    Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race Wednesday in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen. Boebert's contest in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District was being watched nationally as Republicans try to flip control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections. The Donald Trump loyalist established herself as a partisan flashpoint in Washington, D.C. in her first term, and had been favored to win reelection after redistricting made the conservative and mostly rural conservative district more Republican.

  • The Best Sex Toys for Lesbian Couples and Singles, Per Experts

    This list of expert-recommended sex toys—including vibrators, dildos, and strap-ons—were made with lesbians, queer folks, and non-binary people in mind.

  • Greece to cancel Alexandroupolis port sale -PM

    Greece is calling off the privatisation of its northern port of Alexandroupolis and has decided it should remain state-owned as an asset too precious to relinquish, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday. Mitsotakis, who was speaking to broadcaster ANT1 in an interview on Monday, confirmed a Reuters report earlier that "geopolitical developments" prompted a re-think of the deal to sell a majority stake in the facility to private investors. Situated in northern Greece near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey, Alexandroupolis has the potential of becoming an energy hub for central Europe.

  • UPDATE 2-Russian rouble climbs to one-month high vs dollar

    The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest in just over a month on Tuesday, gaining a foothold past 61 to the dollar and clinging on to large gains made in the previous session, thanks in part to still-high oil prices. The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and an initial collapse in imports as a result of Western sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, and scores of foreign companies pausing operations in the country. Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Tuesday said there was no immediate need to further soften capital controls.

  • Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Was "Trying to Get Pregnant" Several Years Ago

    But "the ship has sailed," she says.

  • Russia orders troops to withdraw from key city of Kherson

    Russian troops have been ordered to withdraw from the city of Kherson and surrounding areas in the south of Ukraine. Russia's top commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin said it is no longer possible to supply the city and other parts of the west bank of the Dnipro River that it sits on. The announcement marks one of Russia's most significant retreats and another humiliating setback.

  • Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony. The prison facilities are notorious for mistreating inmates.

    While the transfer to a penal colony began on Friday, Brittney Griner's exact location is still yet to be revealed to her lawyers.

  • Sean Penn Hands His Oscar Trophy to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Visit to Ukraine

    "When you win, bring it back to Malibu," the actor told Zelenskyy in a video posted by the Ukrainian President on Instagram Tuesday

  • All the celebrities who have left Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover

    ‘Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,’ Shonda Rhimes wrote

  • Iranian Drones Are Proliferating In Middle East And Eurasian Battlefields

    Tehran has become a drone exporter, with Iranian-made tech proliferating in battlefields across the Middle East and Eurasia

  • Mexican village blames climate change as sea swallows its homes

    Celia Figarola and her husband stayed in their simple seafront home by the Gulf of Mexico as long as they could - until, finally, the encroaching tide caused their walls to crack. "My children grew up here, both my grandchildren were born here, and now everything is lost," Celia said, surveying the home's remnants in El Bosque, a tiny fishing town on the edge of a wetlands reserve in Tabasco state. As world leaders gather thousands of miles away at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Celia and other residents of El Bosque are sounding the alarm about a "climate emergency" they say is destroying Mexico's poor southern coast.