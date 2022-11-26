Grimsley gets big overtime stop, eliminates Hough in NCHSAA 4A playoffs
For most of Friday’s N.C. 4A state quarterfinal between Hough and Grimsley, it was a defensive battle.
But then the final five minutes happened. And four overtimes after that.
Finally, Grimsley got a fourth-down stop on Hough in the fourth overtime after the teams had traded scores the first three times.
Grmsley needed a field goal to win and on fourth down at the Hough 2, Grimsley’s Jackson Henry kicked a 19-yard field goal for the 40-37 win.
Here’s how the teams got there.
Hough took a 16-15 lead on a JT Smith’s touchdown run with 4 minutes, 40 seconds to play.
Shortly after that, Grimsley sophomore running back Mitchell Summers gave his team a 23-16 lead with a 66-yard scoring run.
But with 61 seconds left, Hough QB Tad Hudson tied the game with a touchdown pass.
That set up the overtime.