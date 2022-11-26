Grimsley gets big overtime stop, eliminates Hough in NCHSAA 4A playoffs

For most of Friday’s N.C. 4A state quarterfinal between Hough and Grimsley, it was a defensive battle.

But then the final five minutes happened. And four overtimes after that.

Finally, Grimsley got a fourth-down stop on Hough in the fourth overtime after the teams had traded scores the first three times.

Grmsley needed a field goal to win and on fourth down at the Hough 2, Grimsley’s Jackson Henry kicked a 19-yard field goal for the 40-37 win.

Here’s how the teams got there.

Hough took a 16-15 lead on a JT Smith’s touchdown run with 4 minutes, 40 seconds to play.

Shortly after that, Grimsley sophomore running back Mitchell Summers gave his team a 23-16 lead with a 66-yard scoring run.

But with 61 seconds left, Hough QB Tad Hudson tied the game with a touchdown pass.

That set up the overtime.

PHOTOS: Hough at Grimsley