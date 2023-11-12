Grimsby's River Freshney fountain damaged by vandals

A fountain which was only installed in a river in Grimsby less than a year ago has been put out of action by vandals.

Located in the River Freshney, the fountain is near the Garth Lane footbridge and was put in place by North East Lincolnshire Council.

The fountain, which runs on renewable energy sources, was no longer operating as its electricity feed had been damaged, the authority said.

The council added that it was looking at how to get it up and running again.

The fountain was unveiled last December after the removal of more than 2,230 tonnes of silt and waste from the river.

It was intended as an attractive addition to the town centre, but also to increase aeration of the water, reducing algae growth and helping to protect wildlife.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the fountain has not been operational for several weeks.

A council spokesperson said it was due to vandalism.

"As a result of recent anti-social behaviour underneath the new Garth Lane bridge, the electricity feed to the fountain was affected," they said.

"We are currently looking at options to get this restored and put back in place."

A CCTV feed was previously installed at the bridge by Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue to stop youths disturbing a swan nest in the area.

