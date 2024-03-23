Grimsby Town 1-3 Wrexham: Andy Cannon fires Dragons to victory

Andy Cannon scored twice as Wrexham returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at Grimsby Town.

Wrexham's work was done during a first half in which Cannon's brace and Paul Mullin's volley put them firmly in control.

Grimsby pulled a goal back nine minutes from time, Arthur Gnahoua scoring.

The win sees Phil Parkinson's side move up to second in League Two, three points behind leaders Mansfield Town.

Grimsby remain 21st, five points above the relegation zone.

Wrexham's win was a timely boost after failure to win their previous two games - a goalless draw against Harrogate Town and a 1-0 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers.

Cannon's opening goal came five minutes into the game, an effort from 20 yards which gave keeper Harvey Cartwright no chance.

The midfielder unleashed an unstoppable drive to double his side's lead after good work from Mullin and the returning Tom O'Connor.

Mullin's volley from close range completed an emphatic and ruthless first-half display from the visitors.

Gnahoua scored a consolation late on for Grimsby, who finished strongly, but Wrexham held on for a valuable three points.