Grimsby Town 7-2 Slough Town: Mariners reach FA Cup second round after goal glut in replay

Arthur Gnahoua (left) and Rekeil Pyke both scored twice in Grimsby's 7-2 victory at Blundell Park

Arthur Gnahoua hit a second-half double to take Grimsby Town through after a scare against Slough Town in their FA Cup first-round replay at Blundell Park.

Rekeil Pyke and Danny Rose put the Mariners 2-0 up, only for the National League South side to fight back.

Goals from Slough's Tyrese Dyce and David Ogbonna levelled the tie before Pyke restored his side's advantage.

Gnahoua's brace sandwiched substitute Alex Hunt's effort before Jamie Andrews hit a late seventh as the League Two club sealed a second-round trip to Oxford United.

Slough were unlucky to fall behind when Gnahoua's effort deflected into the path of Pyke, who drilled it across goalkeeper Rohan Luthra into the corner.

Having also lost defender Temi Eweka to injury, the Rebels then suffered a further blow when Rose made it 2-0, sliding in to meet Niall Maher's flick-on at the far post.

But the visitors halved the deficit when the unmarked Dyce rose to head in from a corner kick - and Ogbonna brought them level, pouncing as Johnny Goddard's cross evaded the Grimsby defence.

Goddard's deflected attempt might even have earned Slough the lead, yet it was the home side who edged in front again on the stroke of half-time when Maher glanced on another corner and Pyke bundled in his second.

However, Slough dominated at the start of the second half and it needed Rose's header off the line to deny Goddard the equaliser.

But Pyke set up Gnahoua to give the home side some breathing space and, with Slough tiring, they added three further goals in the final quarter of an hour.

Gnahoua teed up Hunt to fire past Luthra and then found the net for the second time before Hunt's cross was nodded in by Jamie Andrews for number seven.