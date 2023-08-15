Grimsby Town 2-0 Salford City

Grimsby Town picked up their first League Two win of the season with a victory over 10-man Salford City at Blundell Park.

Abo Eisa was at the double for Grimsby - scoring in each half - as Salford midfielder Ossama Ashley saw red early soon after the restart for a second bookable offence.

Chances were few and far between in the opening stages, but Grimsby managed to break the deadlock after 20 minutes when Eisa struck first-time and saw a 25-yarder fly past goalkeeper Alex Cairns via a deflection.

Adrian Mariappa and Curtis Tilt both took aim in reply, but a routine save from Jake Eastwood and a last-ditch block from Luke Waterfall thwarted them as Conor McAleny dragged wide the best chance for a Salford equaliser.

Ashley was shown two yellow cards - one either side of the break - and his dismissal left Salford with a mountain to climb.

Grimsby pushed and probed for a second and it came with 25 minutes left to play as winger Eisa cut inside and slotted neatly into the far corner.

Match report supplied by PA Media.