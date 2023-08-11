Grimsby councillors, staff split over speeding

Speeding was top of mind for some Grimsby councillors at a recent meeting.

At the council meeting on Aug. 8, Coun. Lianne Vardy pulled two traffic-related items to do with speeding from the previous public works committee.

Vardy had brought up the items at a previous council meeting, and staff suggested they be deferred to public works.

As she does not sit on the public works committee, Vardy wanted to find out why both of her items had been put on pause.

The items include reducing speed on residential roads to 40 kilometres an hour, and dealing with speeding issues on Roberts Road.

In a report from staff, it was noted that reducing the speed immediately would be costly, in the ballpark of $200,000, and wouldn’t see a significant reduction in speed.

It was suggested that the town instead consider the speed limit reduction as part of a transportation master plan, which staff intend on starting to work on later this year.

Vardy, however, disagreed.

“Even though there is a cost involved, this is a safety concern, and you don't wait a year because we want it to fit more neatly into a process,” she said. “Residents want to see action from us. They don't want to just see us constantly deferring decisions.”

Vardy referenced the Town of Lincoln, which has recently completed a pilot project that tested 40 km/h speed limits in several residential neighbourhoods.

Grimsby’s director of public works, Brandon Wartman, noted Lincoln’s pilot project was born from its recently completed transportation master plan.

“A fulsome process is to do a transportation master plan and bring it forward through that,” he said, adding initial results of such programs typically only see a one-kilometre drop in speed.

“I am all for reducing speeds. And ultimately, at the end of the day, this may be a program that we implement,” he said. “But I would say that I think getting ahead of this with trying to do public consultation specific to this work, it's getting the cart before the horse.”

Coun. Nick DiFlavio, who chairs the committee, said he doesn’t understand why safety is such a big concern when nothing has happened.

“If somebody wants to present me with data that says there are legitimate safety concerns right now that need to be addressed … staff would have addressed them already,” he said. “But instead, we've gotten the opposite. We have clear data that says that there is no speeding … The average speeds are below 40 kilometres an hour on most residential streets. We have no data to support this.”

Her motion to move ahead with the speed reduction ended with Mayor Jeff Jordan breaking the tie, voting no.

Councillors Jacob Baradziej, Veronica Charrois, Delight Davoli, and DiFlavio also voted no, with Reg Freake, Don Howe, Jennifer Korstanje, and Vardy voting in favour.

Vardy’s next point was regarding her concerns around speeding on Roberts Road.

She had asked the public works committee to look at ways to reduce speed on the road after a petition called for the speed on Roberts Road between Main Street and Livingston Avenue to be reduced to 40 km/h, down from 50 km/h. A portion of Roberts Road beyond Livingston Avenue is already 40 km/h.

The petition received support by area residents, with 21 residents signing.

The committee voted again to save the issue for the transportation master plan.

“Everyone on the street filed a petition complaining to public works, complaining to councillors, why are we not taking action?” Vardy said.

DiFlavio said he was not aware of “even one” incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle interacting on the streets.

“I think that we need to make sure that when we make statements that they're based on facts, that we're not just putting ideas out that there are people out there running people down,” he said. “There's nobody being run down on Grimsby roads.”

Wartman explained that every time the town gets a complaint about a road, they run it through a screening tool that evaluates traffic-calming measures.

Over the years, they’ve run Roberts Road through the tool a number of times, but with an average speed of 41 km/h, Wartman said it doesn’t warrant additional traffic-calming measures.

Additionally, he said if they lower the speed limit on one street, it may just push motorists onto other side streets in the area.

“It's fair to say that staff have spent a proportionately more time on this street than many others in town,” he said. “I think we are putting necessary efforts, even though not warranted. We are trying to improve the situations there.”

Vardy’s motion to reduce the speed limit on the street to 40 km/h from 50 km/h passed.

Charrois, Davoli, DiFlavio, and Baradziej voted against, and Freake, Howe, Korstanje, Vardy, and Jordan voted in favour.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News