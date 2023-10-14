‘Grimsburg’: Fox Sets Premiere Date For Jon Hamm Animated Series; Erinn Hayes & Alan Tudyk Amid Voice Cast Additions

The animated detective story Grimsburg, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm (Mad Men), will premiere live to all time zones on Sunday, January 7, immediately following the Fox NFL doubleheader.

The story centers on Marvin Flute (voiced by Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself.

More from Deadline

To do that, he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferociousex-wife, and his lovably unstable son.

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

The cast includes Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers, and Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang.

Grimsburg is produced by Fox Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by Fox Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin.

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

Jon Hamm serves as executive producer alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, and Connie Tavel.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.