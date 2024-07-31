Grimley finds 'fulfilment' in family and football after tragedy

Grimley was thinking of his late brother when the final whistle sounded in Sunday's All-Ireland final [Getty Images]

Finally lifting Sam Maguire after so many on-field heartbreaks, Armagh's All-Ireland winners have become a byword for resilience in the days since their final victory over Galway.

Yet even among a group who have collectively had to lift themselves from the canvas time and time again, few could have had to overcome as much as midfielder Niall Grimley in order to ascend the steps of the Hogan Stand on Sunday.

After a diagnosis of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, torn knee ligaments, and a broken neck that left him fearing whether he would be able to hold his baby daughter, physically the 30-year-old's body has been put through the wringer over the past three years.

It was family tragedy, however, that prior to last weekend caused him to think of 2024 as the worst year of his life.

Almost nine months ago Grimley's older brother Patrick was killed in a car accident when returning from his surprise 40th birthday, with Patrick's wife Ciera, as well as Ciara McElvanna, the wife of Armagh's 2002 All-Ireland winner Kevin, also losing their lives in the crash.

As the final whistle sounded in Croke Park, it was his absent sibling on Grimley's mind.

"He would have been absolutely delighted and you almost just wish you could go and tell him," he told the BBC's The GAA Social podcast.

"You wish you could get the chance to see him again. After the final whistle, it's amazing, the emotion, the celebration, but it's like 'ah no, he's not here for this and I wish he was'.

"It was a special, unbelievable, moment but a very sad moment."

Patrick and Ciera's children joined in the celebrations on the field after the triumph and Grimley was especially pleased to give his family what has been a rare moment of joy in recent times.

"I was saying to them, 'your mum and dad wouldn't believe this'.

"When I see my mum and dad smiling, and them kids smiling, that makes me happy.

"All I do is kick a football round a pitch, it's not really that important, it's not a big job, but if that gives them happiness and joy, that's fulfilment for me.

"If I can continue to do that, to keep putting a smile on their faces, then I will."

'How can it be the best day of your life in the worst year of your life?'

Commuting from Armagh to Dundalk, Grimley passes the stretch of road where the crash occurred each day on his way to and from work and, as the Armagh team bus travelled back from Dublin on Monday, he steeled himself for the usual reminder that his brother was not there.

He was not prepared, however, for the actions of his manager Kieran McGeeney.

"We were coming down the Newry road, there was singing and beers and the craic was 90," he said.

"I knew it was approaching, and I was a bit tense, and the next thing I can see the bus slowing down.

"The bus pulled over and Geezer [McGeeney] asked myself and a few of us to go out. We took Sam out and we said a wee prayer for Patrick, Ciera and Ciara.

"Moments like that are moments I'll never forget and that's coming from one man and that's Geezer."

For Grimley, such indelible memories sum up the "mixed emotions" of an incredible day in the middle of such a difficult time.

"It's only family, friends, sport, children keeping you ticking," he added.

"If someone had said to me 'how's your 2024 been?' up until two days ago, I'd have said it's probably been the worst year of my life.

"Two days ago was probably the best day of my life. How can it be the best day of your life in the worst year of your life? It's crazy, the mixed emotions."