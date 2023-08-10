Grimes reveals three-year-old son X takes after Elon Musk and ‘knows a lot about rockets’

Grimes has opened up about the children she shares with Elon Musk (AFP via Getty Images)

Grimes has given a rare glimpse into her life as a mother as she spoke candidly about the two children she shares with ex Elon Musk.

The musician, 35, and Tesla CEO, 52, split in 2022 after three years together and continue to co-parent three-year-old son, X Æ A-12 – who goes by “X” – and one-year-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, who they have nicknamed “Y”.

Appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Wired, the Oblivion hit-maker – real name Claire Boucher – was drawn on Musk’s “weird kind of protégé thing going on” with their son, as he has taken him to “meetings” and work events before.

Grimes said that she’s “here for that” relationship between the father and son, before explaining that they share common interests.

“X knows a lot about rockets,” she explained. “It’s crazy. He knows more about rockets than me.”

She then revealed that she and Musk have stopped giving X toys as he “gets upset” if “they’re not anatomically correct”.

One thing that did concern her was X’s reaction to watching his dad’s Starship rocket explode earlier this year.

“He’s a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on: ‘Is this healthy?’ When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown,” Grimes recalled. “Every hour, he was waking up and going: ‘Starship …’ and I had to rub his back.”

Grimes also told the publication that their daughter also seemed to take after Musk, describing her as “a little engineer too”.

Adding: “She likes industrial shipping. She’s very strange.”