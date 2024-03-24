Grimes linked to new love interest DJ Anyma as her custody battle with Elon Musk continues

Grimes appeared to soft launch a new relationship on Instagram.

Outlets like People and Page Six identified the man as DJ Anyma.

Grimes is in the middle of a bitter custody battle with her former partner, Elon Musk

Grimes is still embroiled in a bitter custody battle with Elon Musk. But that's not stopped her from finding love elsewhere.

Grimes shared new Instagram photos on Saturday that showed her kissing and posing with a man. Outlets like People and Page Six identified the man as Matteo Milleri, also known as DJ Anyma.

"Beauty and the Beast," Grimes, 36, wrote in the caption.

It's unclear when the romantic relationship between Grimes and Milleri first began, but its reveal comes as her intense legal fight with Musk shows no signs of resolution.

Musk and Grimes filed child custody lawsuits against each other over their three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus . The legal battle began in April 2022 when Grimes filed a petition in Los Angeles to "determine parental relationship." Musk filed a similar suit in Texas in September 2023.

Here's what we know about Milleri.

Milleri is half of Tale of Us, an Italian duo creating techno and electronic music.

Matteo Milleri (left) and Carmine Conte (right) of Tale of Us. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Details about Milleri's childhood and career were featured in the online music magazine Resident Advisor. According to the outlet, Milleri was born in New York before his family moved to Milan when he was still a toddler.

Milleri later studied music production at the SAE Institute, where he met Carmine Conte. The pair bonded over their love of music, which prompted them to start Tale of Us, the outlet reported. They began releasing singles in 2011.

Since then, Tale of Us has released several projects, including their 2017 album "Endless" and their 2021 single "Nova Two."

The pair have also performed at major music festivals like Tomorrowland in 2023.

Meanwhile, Milleri began releasing solo projects under the name Anyma in June 2021, according to Resident Advisor.

Milleri and Conte created a record label that partnered with Interscope Records.

Matteo Milleri. Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Five years after releasing their first official single, Tale of Us founded a record label called Afterlife in 2016.

"Initially we created Afterlife to organize club nights and shows to reflect our vision of music and take the crowd on a journey," they told Resident Advisor. "We also want to push artists we believe in and are surrounded by so it was a very organic evolution to start Afterlife, the label. Both the events and the label will complement each other."

More recently, in 2023, Milleri and Conte's record label snagged a deal with Interscope Records. Interscope will now distribute Afterlife's music catalog, both past and future, according to Billboard.

Milleri was previously married to an Italian model rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Vittoria Ceretti. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Before sparking relationship rumors with Grimes, outlets like Grazia Magazine reported that he married Vittoria Ceretti in Ibiza. Ceretti appeared to share photos and videos from the seaside ceremony on her Instagram in 2020.

"01.06.2020 🤍 from this day forward," she wrote in the caption.

However, they seemed to separate and Page Six reported they divorced in June 2023. By that September, Ceretti was romantically linked to Lenoardo DiCaprio after they were spotted together in Ibizia, People reported.

Grimes and Milleri collaborated on a song together in 2023.

Grimes. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Grimes and Milleri dropped the visualizer to their song, "Welcome to the Opera," on YouTube in June 2023.

Videos shared online show that Milleri and Grimes performed the song together at the 2023 Tomorrowland music festival.

Milleri is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Coachella music festival in April.

Coachella. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Milleri is among the musical acts scheduled to perform at the 2024 Coachella music festival. Grimes is also set to appear at the festival.

