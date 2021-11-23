What Grimes And Elon Musk's Son Looks Like

Elon Musk and Grimes' son X AE A-Xii made a surprise appearance on one of his dad's recent work calls, and this is really 2021 summed up, isn't it?



Back in September, Elon and Grimes split after three years together, with Elon telling Page Six they were 'semi-separated' but will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son, who was born in May 2020.

In a recent virtual appearance, fans got their first glimpse of their son, who popped up during one of Musk's work calls. The 50-year-old was sharing an update on his reusable spacecraft Starship while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

In it, you could see X babbling while sat on his dad's knee, before someone came to take him out of shot. 'His son looks just like him. He’s so adorable and not shy,' one comment read, while another put, 'Awww adorable clip.'

Someone else said, 'Baby X is my favourite part! ❤️'

Grimes and Elon first went official with their relationship in May 2018 at the Met Gala, when they were photographed in matching monochrome outfits.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In a somewhat full-circle moment, they were last seen together at the Met Gala in September 2021, though Grimes, 33, walked the red carpet alone. 50-year-old Elon later joined her inside, before throwing an afterparty.

What a cute little child!

