Grimes and Elon Musk Have a Third Child, New Biography Reveals

Grimes and Elon Musk have a third child named Techno Mechanicus, according to a new biography on Musk written by Walter Isaacson. The former couple have kept the news of their third child, nicknamed Tau, private until now.

It’s not the first time they’ve kept their children’s existence private. The former partners, who went public with their relationship in 2018 at the Met Gala, had a secret baby together via surrogate in December 2021. Their daughter’s full name Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but they call her “Y,” following her older brother nicknamed “X” who was born in 2020. The on-off couple were reported to have separated in September 2021.

Grimes refers to Musk’s angry behavior as “demon mode,” as The New York Times report about Isaacson’s Musk biography notes, which “causes a lot of chaos.”

Musk has nine living children with three women, one of whom, Shivon Zilis, is an executive at his company Neuralink. Zilis bore his twins in 2021 after Musk wanted to be her sperm donor so that “the kids would be genetically his.” She added that “He really wants smart people to have his kids.” The twins arrived while Grimes and Musk were expecting their second child, and Grimes was reportedly not told that Musk had twins with one of his employees.

Last week in a since-deleted post, Grimes reportedly responded to a post from author Isaacson on X, formerly Twitter, that appeared to confirm she did not know of the twin’s existence and that she was being prevented from seeing one of her kids.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” she wrote. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

In June, Grimes teamed up with Anyma for “Welcome to the Opera.” Earlier in the year, she welcomed any artists to use her voice on AI generated songs, adding, “I’ll split 50 [percent] royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice.”

