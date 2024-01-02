After Grilling Tomahawk Steak, Give It A High-Heat Sear For A Beautiful Crust

Overview of grilled tomahawk steak on plate - Julianne De Witt/Tasting Table

The tomahawk steak — which is a bone-in ribeye — is considered a premium cut of meat, with the price typically ranging from $35 to $70 per pound. But of course, the tomahawk steak is thick, hefty, and usually feeds at least two people, so it's certainly worth the investment. But, if you're going to invest in it, then you need to know the best way to cook it.

According to Julianne De Witt, the recipe developer for Tasting Table's grilled tomahawk rib-eye steak, the best route to take is a two-step process. Because the tomahawk is so thick, it first needs to be grilled at a low heat (250 degrees Fahrenheit) for a long period of time (about one hour and 15 minutes) to make sure it's cooked through. Then, to get the crispy crust, you'll raise the temperature on the grill to 475 degrees Fahrenheit and sear it for just two minutes on each side. With this two-step method, you'll ensure that the steak is properly cooked (and safe to eat), but still get that crispiness that we want for the steak's exterior.

How To Make The Tomahawk Steak Without The Grill

Tomahawk steak on skillet - Tama2u/Shutterstock

If you don't have a grill, don't worry — you can still make a perfect tomahawk steak. To get the best outcome possible, you'll need a red meat thermometer to make sure you get it to the correct internal temperature. It also helps to have a cast iron skillet. There are a few methods for you to choose from — both methods include a two-step process, just like for the Tasting Table recipe.

The first option is to start by searing the steak in the cast iron skillet, then transferring it to the oven to cook it through to a safe temperature — this method has even been considered the absolute best way to cook a tomahawk steak. Or, you could do the opposite: Start by cooking the steak in the oven, then transfer it to the skillet to finish it off with a sear. Finally, if you have a sous vide, you can also use that to make yourself a perfectly cooked tomahawk steak — this will also require you to finish off the steak by searing it over high heat.

