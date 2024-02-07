Do Your Grilled Cheese A Favor And Add Some Sliced Hot Dogs

Grilled cheese with hot dog - Static Media/Shutterstock/Getty

There are countless ways to elevate your grilled cheese from using different types of cheeses like Gouda or mozzarella, swapping the butter for mayo to obtain a golden-brown crust, or adding extra ingredients between the slices of bread. To combine a classic grilled cheese with another childhood favorite meal, slice hot dogs and add them to the sandwich. The result is a meaty grilled cheese that makes for a complete meal paired with a bowl of soup or fresh salad.

You can use your favorite type of hot dog made with any sort of meat like beef or pork, but there's a little prep work involved to make a delicious grilled cheese and hot dog sandwich. You can cut the hotdog lengthwise into three or four thin slices, split it open and make it flat, or cut it into bite-sized pieces. When you have the hot dog cut, cook it in the pan on the stovetop or throw it on the grill so it browns on all sides and releases the meaty flavor before adding to the grilled cheese.

Elevate Your Grilled Cheese Hot Dog Sandwich With Chili, Ketchup, Or Mustard

Grilled cheese on cutting board - Lauripatterson/Getty Images

There are many condiments and toppings you can add to the grilled cheese if you want to lean into a classic hot dog. If you like chili on top of your hot dog, add spoonfuls to the grilled cheese. It's a great way to use up leftover chili in your fridge and there's also canned chili at the grocery store if you want to make it easier. A squirt of spicy brown or Dijon mustard will add tang to the sandwich, ketchup gives it a mild sweetness (some of us might've dipped grilled cheese in the condiment as children anyway), or go with some sweet pickle relish for some crunch and a sugary tang. You can also add pickled jalapeños, sliced tomato, minced white onion, or caramelized onions for more flavor.

For the cheese, use whatever variety you typically add to a plain grilled cheese. If you don't make grilled cheese often, any cheese that melts well like American, mozzarella, or Gruyère will work. When it comes to the bread to hold the hot dog, cheese, and your other chosen toppings together, use thick slices so it holds well, sourdough if you want more crunch, brioche if you like a fluffy texture, or go with a hot dog bun if you want to go all the way with the traditional hot dog inspiration.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.