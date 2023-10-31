How To Grill Imitation Crab Meat For A Smoky Twist To Almost Any Dish

grilled imitation crab - Studio 37/Shutterstock

Crab meat is renowned for its delicate, sweet flavor and tender texture, making it a beloved ingredient in various dishes. However, the premium price tag attached to real crab can often deter enthusiastic cooks. Imitation crab is an affordable alternative that captures the essence of crab's flavor without breaking the bank. Made primarily from minced fish, often pollock, combined with other seafood ingredients, imitation crab is processed, dyed red on the outside, and formed into its distinctive "crab leg" shape.

Grilling, with its high heat and open flames, imparts a fascinating smoky flavor to the imitation crab, enhancing its sweetness. To get started, preheat your gas grill to medium-high heat or light a chimney starter for direct grilling. As the grill heats up, brush the imitation crab with a neutral oil like canola or vegetable to prevent sticking and enhance the grilling process. Season the crab with a pinch of salt and pepper or your favorite seafood seasoning to introduce additional layers of flavor. Once the grill is ready, place the imitation crab directly on the grates. Grill for about two to three minutes per side, allowing the grill's magic to work. Keep a close eye to prevent overcooking, as imitation crab can turn rubbery if left on the grill for too long.

Read more: 13 Underrated Cuts Of Meat You Should Be Grilling

How To Use Grilled Imitation Crab

imitation crab - Markgillow/Getty Images

There are a plethora of options for crab and seafood lovers that unite classic flavors with the smokiness of the grill. For a cold crab salad, combine grilled imitation crab that has been allowed to cool with mayonnaise, diced celery, fresh lemon juice, dill, Dijon, Old Bay, and sliced scallions or red onions. The smoky notes from the grill balance out the creamy richness and acidic elements of the salad's other ingredients. This type of salad can be heaped on a roll for a satisfying sandwich or served over greens for a light meal.

Louisiana cuisine is no stranger to crab in myriad forms. So, it just makes sense to elevate a savory seafood gumbo by adding grilled imitation crab alongside plump shrimp and okra. The smoky undertones enhance the complexity of flavors in this hearty stew. If you like Northeastern-style crab cakes instead, then turn them up a notch with a bit of smoke. Mix grilled imitation crab with breadcrumbs, egg, mayo, celery, and your preferred seasonings. Serve them with a side of Old Bay aioli that has a bit of sweetness and kick that plays well off the smokiness of the crab cakes.

The takeaway is that you should experiment with your tastes to see where smoky, grilled imitation crab works best. With a technique as simple as this one and an affordable ingredient to boot, there's no excuse not to.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.