Griffith Foods Joins AIM-Progress to Advance Responsible Sourcing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / As part of Griffith Foods' ongoing commitment to serve as a catalyst for positive change in the food industry, the company has joined AIM-Progress, a global group of more than 40 consumer goods companies working together to advance responsible sourcing and protect human rights. Other members include AB InBev, Campbell's, Coca-Cola, Diageo, General Mills, Kimberly-Clark, Mars, Nestle, P&G, PepsiCo and Unilever.

"As an ingredients and recipe partner, we help develop food that's healthier for people and healthier for the planet. For us, making a positive difference in the world includes protecting human rights and operating our supply chains responsibly."

GREG METSCHKE, VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL PURCHASING

A global initiative of AIM, the European Brands Association, AIM-Progress is dedicated to impacting people's lives for the better, and ensuring respect for human rights across the supply chains of member businesses in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. Together, members are collaborating to advance the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights by understanding and addressing related challenges in consumer goods' supply chains.

As part of AIM-Progress, Griffith Foods will work with other members and suppliers to create solutions and share best practices to drive positive, at-scale impact quickly and efficiently. The company will gain and share know-how with others as members increase their capability to execute more robust responsible sourcing efforts. For members, building responsible supply chains means protecting human rights, respecting workers, and eliminating forced and undercompensated labor.

Sustainable Sourcing is one of four pillars in Griffith Foods' sustainability agenda. As such, the company is working to buy raw materials from sustainable sources, improve farmer livelihoods, and collaborate with others to scale regenerative farming practices and develop net-zero supply chains. By 2030, Griffith Foods has committed to:

Purchase major raw materials from fully traceable, certified sustainable sources.

Work directly with smallholder farmers to implement sustainable practices, advance technology, expand access to finance and support living incomes.

Increase the number of farms owned by women and other underrepresented and marginalized groups in Griffith Foods' supply chain.

In addition, the company has Griffith Sustainably Sourced (GSS), a strategic sourcing program to advance farm-level integration of the supply chain on four continents. While helping farmers improve yields and increase their earnings, Griffith Foods is working with partners including Rainforest Alliance to boost the amount of raw materials sourced from sustainably certified farms.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is the caring, creative product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers while sustaining the planet. As a family business for more than 100 years, Griffith Foods is known for true, collaborative innovation. Our relationships with farmers, customers and others allow us to create delicious, nutritious foods that are better for people and better for the planet. Our people are united in advancing our purpose: "We blend care and creativity to nourish the world." For more information, visit griffithfoods.com.

About AIM and AIM-Progress

AIM (Association des Industries de Marque) is the European Brands Association, which represents manufacturers of branded consumer goods in Europe on key issues that affect their ability to design, distribute and market their brands. AIM's membership includes 2,500 businesses ranging from SMEs to multinationals, directly or indirectly through its corporate and national association members. AIM-Progress is an AIM initiative focused on positively impacting people's lives by ensuring respect for human rights in our supply chains. AIM-Progress helps the fast-moving consumer goods industry build capability and take action to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. For more, visit aim.be and aim-progress.com.

