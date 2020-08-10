How Is Griffin Industrial Realty's (NASDAQ:GRIF) CEO Compensated?

Mike Gamzon has been the CEO of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) since 2016, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also assess whether Griffin Industrial Realty pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

Comparing Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$272m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$688k for the year to November 2019. That's a fairly small increase of 5.4% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of US$531.7k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$100m to US$400m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$1.5m. In other words, Griffin Industrial Realty pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Mike Gamzon holds US$24m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$532k US$519k 77% Other US$157k US$134k 23% Total Compensation US$688k US$653k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 32% of total compensation represents salary and 68% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Griffin Industrial Realty pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 27% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 14% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 74% over three years, Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, Griffin Industrial Realty pays its CEO lower than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. And although the company is suffering from declining earnings growth over the past three years, shareholder returns remain strong. Although we'd like to see positive earnings growth, we'd argue the remuneration is modest, based on our observations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 2 warning signs for Griffin Industrial Realty (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

