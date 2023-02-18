Grieving Ukrainian mom finds refuge in UK, but little solace

  • Viktoria Kovalenko speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    1/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktoria Kovalenko, 34, and her daughter Varvara go for a walk in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    2/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko, 34, and her daughter Varvara go for a walk in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara at their home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    3/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara at their home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Viktoria Kovalenko shows pictures of herself with her husband and 12 year old daughter at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    4/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko shows pictures of herself with her husband and 12 year old daughter at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The hands of Viktoria Kovalenko show the wedding ring as she speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    5/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    The hands of Viktoria Kovalenko show the wedding ring as she speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktoria Kovalenko reacts as she speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    6/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko reacts as she speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Derek from a local charity organisation speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Derek's charity helped Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter out of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    7/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Derek from a local charity organisation speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Derek's charity helped Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter out of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara at their home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    8/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara at their home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara go for a walk in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    9/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara go for a walk in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Viktoria Kovalenko shows pictures of herself with her husband and 12 year old daughter at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    10/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko shows pictures of herself with her husband and 12 year old daughter at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara enjoy the swing in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    11/11

    Britain Ukraine Grieving Mother

    Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara enjoy the swing in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Viktoria Kovalenko speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Viktoria Kovalenko, 34, and her daughter Varvara go for a walk in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara at their home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Viktoria Kovalenko shows pictures of herself with her husband and 12 year old daughter at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The hands of Viktoria Kovalenko show the wedding ring as she speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Viktoria Kovalenko reacts as she speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Derek from a local charity organisation speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Derek's charity helped Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter out of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara at their home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara go for a walk in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Viktoria, 34, and her daughter Varvara are trying to settle in Britain after fleeing the war in Ukraine, where she lost her husband and 12-year-old daughter during a Russian military attack. The family have found housing through a charity, but they long to return to their own home in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Viktoria Kovalenko shows pictures of herself with her husband and 12 year old daughter at her home in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Viktoria Kovalenko and her daughter Varvara enjoy the swing in a village in Kent, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Kovalenko chose to come to England not only because it offered her refuge from the war in Ukraine. It was also a chance for her to escape from her harrowing memories of losing her family in a shell attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
SYLVIA HUI
·4 min read

LONDON (AP) — The small English village that Viktoria Kovalenko now calls home is peaceful, sleepy — a far cry from the fighting in Ukraine that killed her family in one horrific, unexpected blow. Her memories are a different matter.

“It’s a condition that I can’t control. Sometimes I think everything is fine. Sometimes I cry for no reason,” she told The Associated Press from her house in Kent, southeast England.

“What happened to my husband and my daughter will stay with me all my life,” she added. “It is impossible to cure.”

Kovalenko, 34, saw her husband Petro and 12-year-old daughter Veronika die in northern Ukraine last March when a shell hit their car. Kovalenko survived, along with her then 1-year-old baby, Varvara, but Russian soldiers held them captive in a school basement for three weeks.

Almost a year on, Kovalenko has a temporary new home through the kindness of volunteers who helped her cross borders and apply for a U.K. visa.

Like tens of thousands of other Ukrainians who have fled to Britain, she’s slowly getting used to her new life in the U.K. Her English is improving day by day. She keeps busy taking care of Varvara, now 2, who toddles everywhere with no fear and loves British chocolate. She shares her refuge with her brother, his wife and their two young girls, who escaped unharmed.

But Kovalenko still wells up when she speaks about Petro and Veronika or looks at their framed photos next to her bed. And every day she longs to return to Chernihiv, the city she fled when war broke out last February.

After the shell landed on March 5, 2022, killing Petro and Veronika, Viktoria Kovalenko and Varvara hid in an abandoned building, but next day were found by Russian soldiers who took them to a gym in a school basement. There the mother and child were held for 24 days, along with about 300 people including 2-month-old babies, as well as elderly villagers who later died in captivity.

“It was very crowded, it was always dark and dirty. There was no fresh air at all. People were sick and coughing, some slept on the floor, or on chairs, or even standing against the wall,” Kovalenko recalled. “It can be said we were lucky because the soldiers who held us were not soldiers who were in (Kyiv suburbs) Bucha, Irpin or somewhere else, who just killed everyone in a row.”

When the Russians retreated from the area in early April, Kovalenko got out and later found her way to the western city of Lviv, then on to Poland, where she joined her brother and his family.

It was in Poland that a volunteer reached out and offered to help find her refuge in the U.K. The volunteer was working with Derek Edwards, a Briton who set up an organization called Homes for Ukraine soon after the war started, to help transport dozens of refugees to safe housing in England. Edwards had read the AP article on Kovalenko’s story and decided to help.

Kovalenko said she knew next to nothing about the U.K., but decided to go anyway because she thought being on the move would help her process her grief.

“I just wanted something new, to constantly change the circumstances around me,” she said. “I thought I could escape evil thoughts. But it didn’t help much.”

In December, six months after Edwards first submitted her visa request, Kovalenko finally arrived in Kent. Edwards had picked up Kovalenko and her relatives from Poland, and found her a former vicar's house with the help of church officials. She took in the quiet country lanes, the village green and old brick houses, the everyday luxuries that British people take for granted.

But all she could think about was returning to her apartment block in Chernihiv. By year end, the war could be over, she said hopefully. Then, she said, she could restart therapy, find a job and rebuild her life.

“Ukraine alone will not be able to win this,” Kovalenko said. “If the whole world ... gives us more weapons now, then perhaps the war will end faster.”

“I hope that by the time I can go to work — when Varvara is older — I will have returned to Ukraine," she added. “It’s not because I don’t like it here, but it’s not home.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Latest Stories

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Makes Disgusting Comment About John Fetterman To Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • Wealthy Americans are racing to get the EU's last remaining 'golden passport' before it's gone

    For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • Top Putin Ally Warns Zelensky Could Get Neck ‘Twisted’ in Coup

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via REUTERSUkraine will soon be facing off with a military coup, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko baselessly predicted in a rage-fueled interview with reporters Thursday.“Things may come to the point when the military will come to Kyiv and twist the politicians' necks—Zelensky's too,” Lukashenko said, intimating that he thinks the Ukrainian people are fed up with war. “The Ukrainian military will come to Kyiv and put everyone into their places. Because they

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

    A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, lead by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government. Liu, arriving at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters and his group was ushered into a van under heavy security and driven away.

  • 4 US service members wounded in helicopter raid that killed ISIS leader in Syria

    Four U.S. service members were wounded by an explosion during a helicopter raid in northeast Syria on Thursday night. A senior ISIS leader who was killed in the mission set off the explosion, officials said. "Last night, during a partnered U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded," said a statement from U.S. Central Command.

  • Alberta premier willing to collaborate on climate issues if Ottawa meets 'non-negotiable' conditions

    Alberta's premier has penned a letter saying she will collaborate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on certain climate and energy-related initiatives — if Ottawa agrees to certain terms. The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Trudeau met on Feb. 7, during which Smith said the prime minister expressed a willingness to collaborate on attracting investment and workers into Alberta's energy sectors while reducing Canada's and Alberta's net emissions. In the letter released Thursd

  • Rep. Clinton Collamore resigns following arraignment for forgery and election law violations

    Rep. Clinton Collamore resigns following arraignment for forgery and election law violations

  • Russian envoy claims West is determined to destroy Russia

    A week before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s U.N. ambassador claimed that the West is driven by its determination to destroy Russia and declared: “We had no choice other than to defend our country — defend it from you, to defend our identity and our future.” Western ambassadors shot back, accusing Russia of using a Security Council meeting it called on lessons learned from the failure to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists that began in 2014 to justify what France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere called “the unjustifiable” – Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022. Friday's meeting in the council — the only international venue where Russia regularly faces Ukraine and its Western supporters — put a spotlight on the deep chasm between the warring parties as the conflict moves into its second year with no end in sight, tens of thousands of casualties on both sides, and new military offensives expected.