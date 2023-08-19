Grieving father of autistic schoolgirl lost to suicide 'roamed London streets for hours'

Caitlyn Scott-Lee

The father of an autistic teenage girl who took her life at her boarding school after being given a detention has revealed how he wandered aimlessly through the streets in his grief after learning the tragic news.

Jonathan Scott-Lee learned of the death of his daughter Caitlyn, 16, after she was found in the grounds of £44,000-a-year Wycombe Abbey, Bucks, on April 21.

She had been due to have a two-hour “headmistress’s detention,” her first-ever punishment.

Caitlyn, who was suffering from anxiety and depression and had autism, had become “hyper-fixated” on the punishment after vodka and a tattoo kit had been found in her music locker just before the Easter holidays.

Jonathan Scott-Lee at his Toronto, Canada, home - Chloe Ellingson

She had contacted a GP but was deemed to be “low risk” of suicide and only offered an appointment only the following month.

Caitlyn’s father was told of her death in a call from the school’s head teacher Jo Duncan. He had not known before that she had been suicidal.

Banking technology executive Mr Scott-Lee, 42 said: “Just after Caitlyn died, I went straight to London and spent some time there. I had a day or so where I was just lost - you don’t know what to do after your daughter has died.

Mr Scott-Lee wears a ring designed as a tribute to his daughter, Caitlyn - Chloe Ellingson

“So, I just start walking the streets of London, I was literally walking the streets of London aimlessly not knowing where to go and I stumble into Piccadilly Arcade.”

His attention was caught by a selection of signet rings in the window of Deakin & Francis and revealed his loss to the shopkeeper.

He added: “They said ‘gosh we have heard about this’ and a couple of days later they got in touch to see if there was anything they could do to honour Caitlyn’s memory.”

The gift of a signet ring bearing the logo of a robin, containing strands of Caitlin’s hair, and etched with her body tattoos of a camera and a note, along with her name is still treasured by Mr Scott-Lee, who is taking a bereavement sabbatical from HSBC.

Mr Scott-Lee with the ring - Chloe Ellingson

He wears the ring on the little finger of his right hand in memory of his daughter, whose memorial page has raised £13,000 towards her favourite charity the RSPB.

Since Caitlyn’s death he has met with peers and was invited to Lambeth Palace to meet the Archbishop of Canterbury’s chaplain, Tosin Oladipo.

After Caitlyn’s funeral, he arrived back at his Toronto home to find a letter from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Scott-Lee, who is a member of Conservatives Abroad, is yet to respond to the letter but plans to do so.

He said Mr Sunak extended his deepest condolences to his family on their tragic loss and in the letter added: “There’s not a lot I can say to ease the pain but I want you to know that I support your cause for raising more awareness for neurodiverse talent and I think that the work you are doing in this area is excellent.

“It’s interesting Rishi talks and refers mostly to neurodiversity rather than autism or Caitlyn’s death.

“I will take the time to respond with prudence and wisdom.”

He has also had a subsequent meeting with the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and the Health Secretary Steve Barclay with further talks due to take place as he is supporting Professor Simon Baron-Cohen, from the University of Cambridge, who is one of the world’s leading autism experts.

“I’m open to seeing what we can do to raise awareness of autism and suicide prevention,” Mr Scott-Lee said.

“I also had a face-to-face meeting with Steve Barclay of the NHS and his leadership team.

“I was very grateful that he invited me to meet him in July and has committed to a follow-up meeting with industry specialists.”

Caitlyn’s inquest had been due to be heard on September 14, but will now take place early next year.

Mr Scott-Lee said since Caitlyn’s service of remembrance there has been minimal communication with Wycombe Abbey, established in 1896, and within a week of her death, he was advised by the coroner that the school had appointed a lawyer.

“In the early days, the contact with the school was almost daily and consistent,” he said. “After the funeral, it has just gone quiet, possibly given the summer holidays.

“I’ve always said to the school I do not blame the school, although it would be prudent to explore improvements.”

He added: “As a father, it is important that I honour Caitlyn the best I can.”

Wycombe Abbey said they were left “deeply shocked” by Caitlyn’s death and that she would be “hugely missed.”

The school offers access to in-house counsellors, a chaplain along with an on-site health and wellbeing centre along with learning support staff to aid pupils.