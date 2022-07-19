Grieving CA family looking for good Samaritans who saved girls after car crash

A grieving California family is looking for the bystanders who saved two young girls after their mother was killed in a car wreck, local media reported.

The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on July 15, ABC 10 reported. A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages 3 and 9 years old, were headed to Long Beach for a dance competition, the outlet reported.

The woman lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe and veered off the road, the Times of San Diego reported. The car flipped over, cascaded down an embankment and stopped on the eastbound side of the freeway, the outlet reported.

The woman was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was launched from the SUV during the crash, Fox 5 reported. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“We are devastated. We’re crushed. My soul is crushed,” the woman’s mother told ABC 10.

However, the two young girls survived the crash after bystanders came to their rescue, the woman’s mother told the outlet.

The car “could have burst into flames” shortly after the crash, and “the babies were screaming,” she said. But two passersby navigated through speeding traffic to help the children get out of the car, ABC 10 reported.

After the children were out, paramedics took them to a children’s hospital for treatment, the Times of San Diego reported. They had moderately serious injuries, a California Highway Patrol officer told the outlet.

“The two girls are safe thanks to the [heroes] who helped them at the scene,” the woman’s mother wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family.

Now, the family wants to find — and thank — the people who saved the girls’ lives, East County Magazine reported.

“The little girls have asked where their friends are that helped them out of the car …” the woman’s mother told the outlet. “We just want to thank you. You’re part of our family now. We can’t thank you enough for being so brave.”

