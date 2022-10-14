Grieg Seafood ASA: Q3 2022 Trading update

Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafoods total harvest volume for the third quarter 2022 was approximately 22 900 tonnes GWT.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:

Rogaland: 6 800

Finnmark: 8 200

British Columbia: 7 900

Average regional farming costs per kg for the quarter were approximately:

Rogaland: NOK 51.8

Finnmark: NOK 48.1

British Columbia: CAD 10.1

The farming cost in BC is impacted by biological challenges including seasonal algae incidents.

The complete Q3 2022 report will be released Friday 11 November 2022 at 06:00 CET.

For enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252

About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com .

The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



