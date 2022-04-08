Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2022 trading update

Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafoods total harvest volume for the first quarter 2022 was approximately 16 900 tonnes GWT.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:

Rogaland: 9 600

Finnmark: 5 200

British Columbia: 2 100

Average regional farming costs per kg for the quarter were approximately:

Rogaland: NOK 42.0

Finnmark: NOK 42.0

British Columbia: CAD 7.9

The complete Q1 2022 report will be released Friday 13 May 2022 at 06:00 CEST.





For enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com .









This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



