Grieg Seafood ASA: Update on the Norwegian resource tax proposal

Grieg Seafood ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange release sent on 28 September 2022, as well as the press release issued by the Norwegian Government on 28 March 2023.

The Norwegian Government has reviewed the comments from the public hearing and sent an amended proposal to the Norwegian Parliament. The Government is suggesting to reduce the tax from 40 percent to 35 percent, and tax profits above 70 million NOK. The Parliament is expected to discuss the proposal and enact the law before July 2023. Thus, the Parliament may still make changes to the proposal which has now been published.

When the law has been enacted by the Parliament, Grieg Seafood will assess how the tax will impact the Group’s strategy and investments.





