Gridiron takes on COVID in this year’s show

With a title like “GridiCron: The Wichita Variant,” it’s evident what takes the most battering at this year’s Wichita Gridiron show.

“There’s a lot of COVID stuff,” said Mike Iuen, retired longtime KAKE morning anchor. “COVID, of course, is sad and tragic and we certainly aren’t making light of the seriousness of COVID. But at the same time, I think people are ready for a little bit of relief and a little laugh.”

After having to cancel the 2020 Gridiron because of the pandemic, the original musical comedy show to benefit journalism scholarships returned last year with a hybrid live-online offering. That combination will be back this year, and the show is expanded to three nights — March 17-19 — from the previous two, at Roxy’s Downtown.

Iuen is part of a smaller cast this year, along with Jessica DeVader, Southwestern College; Suzanne Perez, KMUW; Wichita performer Bucky Walters; Ted Woodward, KNSS: and Rob Marin, KWCH.

While Gridiron has often skewered local politicians, with some of them even appearing on stage, Iuen said that’s on the back burner this time.

“It’s not overly heavy on politics this year in terms of going after any individuals,” he said. “There’s a little bit of backhanded humor towards our current president and our past president, but a lot of stuff has to deal with other things.”

Among those, Iuen said, is a sketch about Wichita women’s despair at the departure of Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. Another highlight, director Jenny Mitchell said, is Woodward’s reworking of the song “At the Ballet” from “A Chorus Line” into “At the Carwash,” poking fun at the city’s proclivity toward squeaky-clean autos.

“It’s some of the most brilliant lyrics I’ve heard,” Mitchell said. “It’s so clever.”

Mitchell, a Wichita theater veteran and executive director of Laughing Feel Performers, a theater group for special needs youth, was choreographer last year and is choreographing and directing this year’s Gridiron.

“My specialty, over the past 20 years of choreography, has always been choreography for the non-dancer,” she said. “That’s my specialty, getting things out of people you normally wouldn’t be able to pull out of people.”

With a smaller group this year, Mitchell said, there’s more of a tight-knit feeling.

“There’s a rapport already there, which is wonderful,” she said. “Because it is such a small cast, everybody has wonderful moments where they get to really shine.”

That camaraderie is evident, said Iuen, who has performed in Gridiron several times through the years.

“It’s just fun getting with this group of people. I’m amazed we get through rehearsals because most of the time we’re cracking each other up,” he said. “I certainly hope the audience thinks it’s as funny as we do.”

GRIDIRON

When: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 17-19

Where: Roxy’s Downtown, 412 ½ E. Douglas

Tickets: In person is $38, from wichitagridiron.com or roxysdowntown.com or 265-4400; online tickets are $22.75 at spj.booktix.com