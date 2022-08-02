GridGain Appoints Eoin O’Connor as New President and CEO

GridGain Systems

Eoin O'Connor, President and CEO, GridGain Systems

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache ® Ignite ® distributed database, today announced that Eoin O’Connor has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer. O’Connor succeeds Abe Kleinfeld, who retired after more than eight years at GridGain.



O’Connor has been with GridGain since 2016, serving as CFO and more recently as COO. He has been central in transforming the company into a leader in distributed in-memory computing solutions. O’Connor will drive GridGain’s next stage of growth, broadening the customer base and enhancing the product offering.

“Eoin is the ideal person to take over as CEO, combining his expertise in operations with a deep understanding of GridGain and the rapidly evolving needs of our customers,” said Geoff Baehr, GridGain’s Chairman of the Board. “I want to thank Abe for his leadership, and I am delighted that we are now handing the reins to someone who will help us continue our rapid growth.”

“I am excited to lead GridGain as we continue to grow and build on the momentum we have created over the last few years,” said O’Connor. “At a time of rapid digital transformation across many businesses, I expect to see more and more enterprises turning to GridGain to address their data challenges.”

Prior to joining GridGain, O’Connor was an executive at a number of public companies, including Oracle and Siebel. He began his career at KPMG specializing in Initial Public Offerings and the audits of hi-tech public companies. He has spent many years in leadership roles across both finance and operations. More recently, at ON24 and Space Time Insight, he was instrumental in managing fast revenue growth in a very short time span. O’Connor has facilitated multiple venture capital funding transactions for GridGain and with other growth-stage companies.

O’Connor holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce from University College Cork, Ireland, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

The GridGain in-memory computing platform, built on Apache Ignite, provides in-memory speed and massive scalability to existing data-intensive applications without ripping and replacing existing databases. It can also be deployed as an in-memory database. The platform scales by adding new nodes to the cluster, which can handle petabytes of data. Companies of all sizes see GridGain as a key to the success of their digital transformation initiatives. As a result, GridGain has averaged 40% annual sales growth since 2017, with eight consecutive years of revenue growth.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, AutoZone, UPS, 24 Hour Fitness, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare.

GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as a distributed database for high performance computing with in-memory speed. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

