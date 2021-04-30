Grid Metals Signs Exploration Agreement With Sagkeeng First Nation in Treaty 1 Area of Eastern Manitoba

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral exploration agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation to promote a cooperative and mutually respectful relationship and ensure that Sagkeeng has been properly consulted and accommodated regarding mineral exploration activities undertaken by Grid Metals in Sagkeeng's traditional territory located in southeastern Manitoba, Canada.

Through the agreement, Sagkeeng has given its consent to Grid Metals to conduct exploration activities related to Grid Metals' exploration projects in Eastern Manitoba within Sagkeeng's Traditional Territory. "Development in our territory must be respectful, responsible and must recognize our rights. Grid Metals came to us respectfully, asked for our agreement to do their exploration, and they agreed to accommodate us for impacts of that exploration on our rights. This is the right way to develop relationships between First Nations and industry," said Chief Derrick Henderson of Sagkeeng.

The agreement will provide a framework for Grid to engage with Sagkeeng through the exploration permitting and mineral development process. In addition, the agreement will provide other benefits and accommodations so that Sagkeeng is able to meaningfully benefit from the economic development associated with mineral exploration in its traditional territory while respecting cultural and environmental concerns.

Sagkeeng is an Anishinaabe nation of approximately 8,000 members, and is a signatory to Treaty 1 with traditional and ancestral territory extending into Treaties 3 and 5. Sagkeeng's main residential community straddles the mouth of the Winnipeg River on the shore of Lake Winnipeg.

Grid's Makwa Mayville Project is hosted in the Bird River Greenstone Belt which is located in the project area covered by the agreement. The Makwa Mayville Project hosts NI 43-101 defined resources of nickel, copper, platinum group metals and cobalt and historical resources of lithium.

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo., has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release for purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

For more information about Grid Metals Corp. please access our website at www.gridmetalscorp.com

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director Telephone: 416-955-4773 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

David Black - Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

