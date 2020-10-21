Grid Metals Advances Exploration Program at East Bull Lake

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GRDM) today provided an update on the continuing exploration program at its 100% owned East Bull Lake ("EBL") palladium property (the "Property") in Ontario. The Company is releasing new drilling results and is commencing additional drilling based on refinements to its exploration methodology. The Property covers approximately 85% of the palladium-bearing EBL Intrusion, located 80 km west of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Since resuming drilling in September the Company has drilled four (4) holes (EBL20-08 to EBL20-11) along an interpreted northwest trending feeder structure. Results have been received for the first hole, EBL20-08, a 350m step out to the east from drill holes EBL20-04/05/06/07, all of which intersected anomalous palladium grades. The same mineralized package was encountered in EBL20-08, which intercepted a 5.0 metre interval averaging 1.66 g/t Pd, 0.34 g/t Pt and 0.06 g/t Au (2.05 g/t combined Pd + Pt + Au) including a one metre sample with 5.41 g/t Pd and 0.89 g/t Pt.

Ongoing and historical surface sampling at the Parisien Lake area, in a >4 km long region of coincident geophysical anomalies, magmatic sulfide occurrences and favourable structure has confirmed the presence of strongly anomalous palladium mineralization (e.g., surface sample 7231, previously reported, with 7.67 g/t Pd and 1.40 g/t Pt) and poddy, Ni-, Cu- and Co-rich semi-massive sulfide mineralization along an interpreted feeder structure - the Parisien Lake deformation zone.

The next three holes to be drilled will incorporate regularly-spaced drilling at approximately 200m centres and borehole geophysical surveys to identify palladium-rich sulfide accumulations. The holes will target the Parisien Lake deformation zone and immediately adjacent marginal units of the EBL Intrusion.

Dr. Dave Peck, the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Business Development, remarked "We continue to have strong encouragement in our drilling and surface sampling programs at East Bull Lake. New insights gained this year have led to a major refinement to our exploration methodology. We are particularly encouraged by the coincidence of prospective geological and geophysical features in the Parisien Lake target area and will be trialing our refined exploration methodology there in the weeks ahead."

Update on Drilling Activities

The four new drill holes completed on the Property since drilling resumed on September 4th include one follow-up hole on the Feeder Target in the Parisien Lake target area (EBL20-08) and three holes drilled in the North Margin Target area. A map showing the drill hole locations is attached as Figure 1. Results have now been received from EBL20-08, which was designed to further test the geophysical anomaly that was partially tested in holes EBL20-04 through EBL20-07, all of which encountered anomalous palladium mineralization in the basal units of the EBL intrusion (see Company news releases dated August 6th, 2020 and September 9th, 2020).

EBL 20-08 intersected 5.0 metres having an average grade of 1.66 g/t Pd, 0.34 g/t Pt and 0.06 g/t Au (2.05 g/t combined Pd + Pt + Au). The highest individual sample grade in this interval is 5.41 g/t Pd, 0.89 g/t Pt and 0.20 g/t Au (6.49 g/t combined Pd + Pt + Au) over 1.0 metres. Results for EBL20-08 confirmed the presence of significant palladium mineralization in association with a large resistivity low and adjacent to two possible feeder structures (Figure 1). Drill holes EBL20-09, -10 and -11 (results pending) were also designed to test geophysical anomalies adjacent to one of these interpreted feeder structures in the North Margin target area.

Collar locations, dips and azimuths for drill holes EBL20-08 to EBL20-11 follow.

Hole Number Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) EBL20-08 411466 5142231 339 180 85 174 EBL20-09 408602 5144660 306 045 85 107 EBL20-10 408893 5144511 328 045 85 200 EBL20-11 409696 5143982 340 045 85 181

Table 1. Selected analytical results for drill hole EBL20-08, Parisien Lake Feeder Target. Note 3E grade is the sum of the Pd, Pt and Au grades. There is insufficient geological information to estimate true widths of the Pd-rich intervals noted.

Sample From To Length

(m) Pd

(g/t) Pt

(g/t) Au

(g/t) 3E

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ni

(%) A0287188 54.00 55.00 1.00 1.56 0.38 0.09 2.02 0.07 0.04 A0287189 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.01 0.02 A0287191 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.88 0.37 0.05 1.30 0.04 0.05 A0287192 57.00 58.00 1.00 0.03 0.02 0.00 0.05 0.01 0.03 A0287193 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.03 0.02 A0287194 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.03 0.03 0.00 0.06 0.01 0.02 A0287195 60.00 61.00 1.00 1.35 0.23 0.05 1.62 0.09 0.04 A0287196 61.00 62.00 1.00 0.32 0.06 0.01 0.40 0.03 0.02 A0287197 62.00 63.00 1.00 0.72 0.16 0.02 0.91 0.04 0.03 A0287198 63.00 64.00 1.00 5.41 0.89 0.20 6.49 0.22 0.09 A0287199 64.00 65.00 1.00 0.48 0.36 0.01 0.85 0.02 0.01 Interval 54.00 64.00 10.00 1.04 0.22 0.04 1.29 0.05 0.03 including 60.00 65.00 5.00 1.66 0.34 0.06 2.05 0.08 0.04

Parisien Lake Target Area

The Parisien Lake area has emerged as a priority exploration target along the south margin of the west lobe of the intrusion. This area extends for approximately 4 km in an east west direction and includes a potential feeder structure, the Parisien Lake deformation zone. The target area is covered by the Company's 2020 magnetotelluric (MT) survey as well as previous airborne and ground electromagnetic and magnetic surveys and ground induced polarization (IP) surveys. A key observation for this target area is the strong coincidence of palladium mineralization, magnetic low anomalies, IP anomalies and MT anomalies. Recently, Grid's field crew collected an additional ~100 surface samples in the area to follow up on its August sampling program, which delivered one sample with 7.67 g/t Pd, 1.41 g/t Pt and 0.20 g/t Au (sample A0287231, previously reported). Other historical samples in the area have returned significant bas metal and palladium values (see Table 2) including local pods of semi-massive sulfide within the PLDZ, which contain variable proportions of chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite and pentlandite. These sulfide-rich occurrences could be evidence of sulfide trapping in this potential feeder structure.

In order to further evaluate this large target area Grid will shortly complete 3 widely spaced drilled holes at approximately 200m centres and incorporate downhole EM geophysics to look for sulfide accumulations between the holes within the prospective area inside and adjacent to the PLDZ. The location of these drill holes reflects the strong coincidence of low magnetic signatures, resistivity lows, favourable structures and anomalous base and precious metal grades.

