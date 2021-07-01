Greystone Provides $15.3 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Three Property Multifamily Portfolio in Connecticut

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $15,315,000 in HUD-insured loans to refinance a portfolio of three multifamily properties consisting of 278 units across Connecticut. The loans were originated by Leor Dimant, Managing Director at Greystone.



Each of the non-recourse, permanent FHA loans carries a low, fixed interest rate and 35-year term and amortization. The loans refinance the existing debt on the properties, enabling the borrower to continue with ongoing property improvements. The trio of refinanced properties are located New Britain, Meriden, and Middletown.

“Greystone thrives on exceeding expectations with our extensive lending platform and our commitment to bringing transactions to a quick close in an evolving market,” said Mr. Dimant. “Our clients know that we’ll work hard to help them capitalize on the current low-rate environment and secure HUD-insured financing, and it’s our passion for their portfolio that brings them back again.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



