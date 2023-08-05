Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP's (NYSE:GHI) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) as a highly attractive investment with its 6.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Greystone Housing Impact Investors' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Greystone Housing Impact Investors' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 12% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 103% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 34% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 7.3%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Greystone Housing Impact Investors' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Greystone Housing Impact Investors' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Greystone Housing Impact Investors maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

