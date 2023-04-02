Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd gives promising update on Owen and Teddy's marriage

ABC - Getty Images

Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd has given fans a promising update on the future of Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman's marriage.

McKidd, who has played Owen since 2008 after joining the hit show in its fifth season, said that things are back on track for the on-screen couple.

Over the last few seasons Owen and his wife Teddy, played by Kim Raver, have had their fair share of struggles, but, according to McKidd, the couple are moving past their "big rift".

"They're on the mend is what we're going to see for Teddy and Owen as we go forward," he told People . "They're definitely falling back in love again, which is a good thing."

"Their marriage life is going to equalize, but at the same time Teddy's incredibly busy," McKidd added of Teddy's new position as the chief of surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial. "That creates some distance between them."

Speaking about the couple's plans for the future, McKidd said that fans are keen for Owen and Teddy to have another baby: "I know that's a lot of fans, a lot of the Teddy-Owen fans out there, I see them on Twitter a lot saying: 'We want Teddy and Owen to have another baby.'"

ABC

Teddy was romantically involved with Tom Koracick, played by Greg Germann, when she was pregnant with their first child which led to speculation about who the father was.

"I don't know if that's going to happen, but I do think that would be a fun story to tell if it ever did because the first baby they had together… Teddy hid it from Owen and there was all that drama about whose baby it was. I think a lot of the fans of Teddy and Owen really would like them to have a baby in a more healthy way."

Grey's Anatomy season 19 airs on Thursdays on ABC in the US. The show streams on Disney+ in the UK, where new episodes premiere on Wednesdays.

