Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone reveals her house burned down

Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone revealed that her home burned down a couple of months ago in an Instagram post that celebrated the power of community.

Scorsone, who portrays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the hit medical drama, shared details of the harrowing ordeal alongside a photo of a destroyed room flanked by exposed, burnt wood. "While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," Scorsone recounted. "When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."

"One thing about fires: they happen fast," she said. "I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful." Scorsone added that "heartbreakingly," her four pets didn't make it out of the fire. "We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

The Instagram update is "not a post about a fire," but "about community," she said, calling it a "love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did." The actress thanked the firefighters, investigators, and fellow parents at her children's school, as well as the folks at Grey's Anatomy and Shondaland, who provided clothing and supplies.

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love," she said. "The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful."

Liliane Lathan/ABC/Getty Caterina Scorsone on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Scorsone's Amelia Shepherd is the head of neurosurgery at Grey Sloan Memorial and the younger sister of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). She joined the series in 2010, during season 7, and has appeared in the spin-offs Private Practice and Station 19. Eerily, Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) house also catches fire in the current season 19 of the flagship series.

