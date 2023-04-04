Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone saved three daughters from house fire - but four pets died in the blaze

Grey's Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone has told how she rescued her three children from a fire that destroyed her home and killed the family pets.

The star, who has appeared as Dr Amelia Shepherd in the medical drama since 2010, shared a statement on social media revealing she had been getting her daughters ready for bed when the fire took hold.

As she was finishing bathing her children, the 41-year-old said she saw smoke in the hallway and had just minutes to escape from the house.

Sharing photos of the wreckage, as well as an image of her children and pictures of her cats and dog, Scorsone wrote: "A couple of months ago my house burned down.

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.

"One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful.

"Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Grey's Anatomy stars among those who helped out

Scorsone is mother to daughters Eliza, 10, Paloma, six, and Lucky, three, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer Rob Giles.

The actress said she was not posting to share details about the fire, but to thank the people who have helped her family, including firefighters, parents at her children's school, and Grey's Anatomy colleagues and members of the show's production company, who sent clothing and supplies.

She also wanted to say goodbye to her pets "that loved us so well", she said.

Describing the post as "a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did", the actress added: "What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful."

Scorsone, a Canadian-American actress, was sent messages of support from friends including Grey's Anatomy co-stars Jake Borelli, who played Dr Levi Schmitt, and Camilla Luddington, who played Dr Jo Wilson.

"You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours," wrote Borelli, while Luddington replied: "What an incredible mom inspiration you are.. you are SO loved!"

Grey's Anatomy is the longest-running scripted primetime show currently airing on US network ABC, and the longest scripted primetime series carried by the network.