'Grey's Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Unveils Blonde Hair Transformation

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington has gone blonde ahead of the launch of season 18.

The actress, who has portrayed Dr. Jo Wilson for almost a whole decade now, normally sports brunette hair. However, jumping on Instagram on September 15, Luddington surprised her followers with an eye-catching selfie, simply captioned: "………Season 18 @stefanidoeshair @meneses75 @justinemarjan @thetonyabrewer #JoWilson #blonde #NewEra."

Over in the comments section, her followers were positive about the new look, as one fan responded: "new season, new hair we are READY." "EVERYONE BE QUIET WE NEED A MINUTE FOR THIS," "BLONDE JO ERA THIS IS NOT AT DRILL I REPEAT JO BLONDE ERA" and "Best glow up ever," were among some of the other reactions.

Elsewhere in the Grey's Anatomy universe, the iconic Ellen Pompeo (aka Meredith Grey herself) teased back in August that she'd likely hang up her acting boots once the medical drama comes to a close.

"I have a couple of really exciting things that I'm working on that I'm not really quite ready to speak about yet but I'm definitely working on my next chapter, so to speak," she explained.

"I'm more excited about starting businesses and investing in businesses, that's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way.

"Sitting around in trailers and travelling around and shooting this in Atlanta, and shooting that in Vancouver, I have no desire to go and sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have people knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. It's for the young at heart."

