Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19 confirmed to be ending

ABC has confirmed the end of Station 19.

On Friday (December 8), the network offcially announced that the Grey's Anatomy spin-off's upcoming seventh season will be its last (via TVLine).

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said: "For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to [producers] Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy [Beer]’s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling.

"With [head writers] Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

ABC has said that announcing the show's cancellation now will "allow producers to craft a proper ending” for the spin-off.

When the show was renewed for a seventh season earlier this year, there was a behind-the-scenes change when Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige took over for former showrunner Krista Vernoff.

Vernoff had announced last January that she would be stepping down from serving as showrunner on both Station 19 and its sister show Grey's Anatomy.

Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy is still going strong heading into its 20th season even after the departure of original cast member Ellen Pompeo as a series regular.

Grey's producer, director and cast member Debbie Allen has since confirmed that Pompeo will be back for season 20's premiere.

The recent writer and actors' strike has meant that the premiere of Grey's season 20 has been delayed until next year, in addition to the season only having 10 episodes total.

Grey's Anatomy season 20 and Station 19's final season will premiere on March 14, 2024 on ABC in the US. Grey's streams on Disney+ in the UK.

