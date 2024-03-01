“Grey's Anatomy ”Season 20 Trailer: Meredith Asks Nick to Give the Interns a 'Second Chance'

Ellen Pompeo and Jessica Capshaw reprise their roles in the upcoming season

Paging all Grey's Anatomy fans, a new trailer dropped!

The new trailer for the highly anticipated 20th season of ABC's hit drama series includes an appearance from Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins.

Arizona’s arrival opens up the trailer as she greets the interns with Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) during her return to Grey Sloan Memorial.

“So who wants to make history?” Robbins asks the intern class, seemingly alluding to their chance to join her for a groundbreaking fetal surgery.

Meanwhile, another pediatric surgeon arrives on site, Dr. Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales), who has an awkward first run-in with her future coworker, Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone).

The tense dynamics don’t stop there. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is seen chatting with Amelia about her blossoming relationship with Amelia’s ex-boyfriend, Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack).

ABC/Youtube 'Grey's Anatomy'

Related: 'Grey's Anatomy' : Meet Grey Sloan's Newest Residents, Described as 'Diamonds in the Rough'

The trailer also teases the interns and their complicated relationships and friendships.

Interns Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) and Luca Adams (Niko Terho) talk about their unresolved feelings for one another after a night together in an on-call room. While they face their feelings, Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) reveals to a comatose patient that she told Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) that she loved him, but when he brings it up to her, she runs away.

ABC/Youtube 'Grey's Anatomy'

Later in the trailer, Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) reprimands the interns and threatens to fire one of them. As the interns remain in a tough spot with Marsh, Bailey tells Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) that “the interns are in trouble.”

Grey then turns to her boyfriend, Marsh, and asks him to confirm, “Are you thinking about getting rid of them? What happened to second chances?”

Pompeo will return for at least four episodes in the new season.

Story continues

ABC/Youtube 'Grey's Anatomy'

Related: Everything to Know About Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

As the trailer concludes, fans get a peek at the season 19 cliffhanger that showed Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) collapsing in surgery while preparing to operate on Sam Sutton (Sam Page).

As Altman remains unconscious on an operating table in the OR, her husband, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), is then seen permitting other doctors to perform an unrevealed surgery.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy season 20 premieres March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.