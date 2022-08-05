Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Everything We Know So Far — New Characters, Ellen Pompeo's Future as Mer and More

We know, we know: The Season 19 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy is still a ways off. But like a good surgeon preparing for an especially tricky operation — or a fan who just… can’t… wait — we’ve been studying up on what to expect from the ABC drama’s return. In doing so, we’ve already amassed a good deal of intel — some of it especially telling.

For instance, we’ll be seeing a lot less of Ellen Pompeo, whose workload as Meredith is being substantially downsized so that she can pursue other opportunities. The casting of five (!) actors to play new Grey Sloan surgical residents strongly implies that the hospital’s teaching program, shut down at the end of Season 18, will get a new lease on life. (Flash back to that sad ending with our recap.) And the hiring of a series regular’s onetime leading man suggests that his character’s love life is about to take a turn for the better. Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking on our part.

To find out everything we know so far, just keep scrolling. Check back often, too; as we find out more, we’ll add to the list. When you’re done, hit the comments with your hopes for and concerns about Season 19.

