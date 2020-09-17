Grey's Anatomy to return with supersized premiere, Station 19 crossover

Bonnie Osborne/ABC

ABC is ready to add some drama back into our lives.

On Thursday the network announced premiere dates for a handful of its shows, including Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and Big Sky.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will come together for a crossover premiere event on Thursday, Nov. 12, with Station 19 kicking things off at 8 p.m., only to be followed by a two-hour episode of Grey's Anatomy. So far, we know the season is going to address the coronavirus pandemic, but much of what else will be going on inside the hospital remains a mystery.

The following week will see the premiere of Big Sky, the new thriller from David E. Kelley, as well as the return of For Life and A Million Little Things.

For the full lineup, see below:

MONDAY, NOV. 2

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Good Doctor

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19

9:00-11:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

10:00-11:00 p.m. Big Sky

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

10:00-11:00 p.m. For Life

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

10:00-11:00 p.m. A Million Little Things

