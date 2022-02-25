Grey's Anatomy Recap: One Character Says Goodbye to Grey Sloan While Others Spark New Romance

Grey's Anatomy

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy is back!

During Thursday's episode of the hit ABC medical drama, tensions were high as the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital struggled to adjust to the aftermath of the terrifying car crash that left Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) severely injured.

During the show's winter finale in December, doctors Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Hunt traveled to Tacoma to pick up a donor heart for Owen's sister Megan's (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk. However, as they were heading back to Grey Sloan Memorial, their driver suffered a stroke and wrecked the car — leaving the vehicle hanging off a cliff and the doctors fighting for their lives.

After Teddy exited the vehicle, Owen convinced Cormac to follow suit, and he remained inside as the car fell. But he survived —though the question still remains if he'll be able to walk again after his leg was shattered — and he was forced to face another harsh reality when reunited with Cormac.

Just before the car slid down the cliff, Owen confessed to Cormac that he had administered medication to his patient Noah to help him die.

After Cormac thanked Owen for saving him, Owen said, "You can thank me by forgetting what I told you."

"If I do that, then I'm an accessory to a crime," Cormac responded.

Grey's Anatomy

Liliane Lathan/ABC

"Noah was dying, you know that," said Owen. "He qualified for a Physician-Assisted Death."

"Then why do you want me to forget about it?" asked Cormac.

"Because his friends don't come from states that allow death with dignity," said Owen. "I made him a promise and he made them a promise."

"So you stole drugs and passed them out like candy?" asked Cormac. "You saved my life and I have to spend what's left of it looking after my boys. I can't go to prison. Come forward. Tell Bailey what you've done, what you plan to do next. The longer you hold this secret inside, the worse it's going to get. Tell the truth so I don't have to."

As a result, Cormac made a life-changing decision.

Speaking with Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Cormac revealed he will be leaving Grey Sloan.

"I have to give you my notice," said Cormac. "I'm sorry. My kids are not thriving here. They're not happy. We have to go."

"I don't suppose there's anything I can do to convince you to stay?" asked Miranda.

"No, the decision has been made," said Cormac.

"My Head of Trauma is still in surgery and may need months of recovery," said Miranda. "Can you at least give me until he's well?"

"I just can't," he said. "I truly am sorry. I've loved my time here, but I've got to do what's best for my family. I'll hand off my cases. This will be my last shift."

GREY’S ANATOMY

Liliane Lathan/ABC

Meanwhile, Link was still struggling after finding Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) kissing her research partner, Dr. Kai Bartley (E. R. Fightmaster) during the winter finale.

"You spent the day punishing me because you saw me kissing somebody else?" asked Amelia, who had been given the cold shoulder by Link the majority of the day. "You brought all of that into Owen's surgery. You don't think maybe a conversation before we're cutting into someone I love?"

"Are you kidding me?" asked Link. "You think you get to be upset? I'm over here pining for Amelia. Head over heels, can't think straight because you told me you love me. We were building a life together and suddenly you say 'No thanks.' While I'm torturing myself that I don't need to be married, I just need you. I came to tell you this but instead I find you kissing someone else in the hospital where I work. You just moved on."

"I am not a person who just moves on," Amelia responded. "I had to think and process and go through every scenario in my head and every feeling in my body and it was exhausting. You know I spent a year in AA meetings trying to figure out what I needed. You didn't want to hear that I was losing myself. You demanded that I marry you. Again you want to gaslight me into thinking that I played you."

Still feeling the pain, Link found comfort in his longtime friend Jo Wilson — who began developing feelings for him earlier in the season.

"I don't want to feel all this again," he told Jo.

"Amelia is a good mom and a great surgeon and a decent human being, but she doesn't want you want," she said. "And you are Atticus Lincoln. You are the best ortho surgeon, the best bartender, the best father I know. And you're also really hot. There are other women who would love to love you Link."

"You already suffered so maybe just don't suffer anymore," added Jo, before kissing Link.

In addition to the hectic day at Grey Sloan, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was still grappling with the idea that she almost lost her patient due to an unforeseen situation. (During the winter finale, Meredith geared up for surgery on Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) that could potentially be a major breakthrough in an attempt to cure Parkinson's. But Dr. Hamilton refused to disclose that he had a perforated bowel and put the surgery at risk.)

"I'm not interested in your apology," said Meredith.

"You were septic," Dr. Bartley said. "You almost died. We don't have another patient with Parkinson's who will volunteer to let us experiment on his brain. And even if we did, the FDA only approved you."

"Our time is a non-renewable resource," said Meredith. "I have children here in Seattle that I am missing time with that I will not get back. If you pull a stunt like this, I will quit."

Luckily for Meredith, her new flame Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) flew to Seattle to spend some much-needed time together.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.