Grey's Anatomy recap: Meredith makes a decision about moving

Lincee Ray
·5 min read

I've been watching this drama for 18 seasons, so you'd think I'd be an expert on all things Grey's Anatomy. When Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is given the opportunity to start a new life in Minnesota, I scoff at the idea that showrunners would take the Grey out of Grey Sloan Memorial. What a preposterous notion. But what do I know?

I was surprised in the final moments of tonight's episode, "Put It to the Test," when Meredith declares that she is going to take the offer to start over. It only took Bailey (Chandra Wilson) experiencing a mild heart episode and Meredith's attractive boyfriend holding a bag of urine to solidify her choice.

It all unfolded on one of the busiest, nerve-inducing days at the hospital. Three huge events are occurring at the exact same time. First, the Medical Accreditation Council visits Grey Sloan Memorial to potentially shut down the residency program. Second, David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) assess Richard (James Pickens Jr.) to see if he's still got it. And Nick (Scott Speedman) is performing a groundbreaking surgery that could change the field of transplants.

Bailey has her work cut out for her. Even though she tries her best to prepare her doctors and residents, none seem to portray themselves in a totally positive light. The council wonders, did Maggie (Kelly McCreary) date Winston (Anthony Hill) when he was her student? Does Meredith ever spend time at Grey Sloan anymore? Why has a selection of Owen's (Kevin McKidd) military patients died in recent months? Did Jo (Camilla Luddington) really just tell the council that her husband left and she had a nervous breakdown?

At least guest surgeon Nick is there to rally the troops with an interesting case. A man named Mason was hit by a car, declared brain dead, and has donated his body to science. While Mason is still alive, Nick has been given permission by his wife to remove Mason's kidney and replace it with one from a pig. It's not as gross as it sounds.

Or maybe it is. Let's move on to Richard and his decision to invite Hamilton to perform his assessment. Richard feels he needs someone who essentially dislikes him to manage the tests. He doesn't want a biased opinion. His presence in Seattle is also an excellent way for Richard to figure out that Hamilton is trying to poach Meredith. That cat is officially out of the bag, and trickles its way to the ears of Bailey and Maggie. The hospital is buzzing with activity.

Meanwhile, Schmidt (Jake Borelli) argues with his mother over recent tweets she's been posting regarding Grey Sloan Memorial's resident challenges. In a hasty escape from the basement, Ms. Schmidt trips on a step and tumbles backward. Her son calls 9-1-1, but is forced to perform minor surgery on his mother right there on the floor.

Schmidt's nerves get the best of him. In a moment of trepidation, he calls only one person to help him through the darkness as he waits for the ambulance. Richard immediately leaves his assessment and walks Schmidt through each step, encouraging him along the way. As he speaks, he puts everything in motion for Grey Sloan to receive Ms. Schmidt once she arrives.

Back at the hospital, Nick comforts Mason's wife and bemoans the fact that Mason isn't producing enough urine for this to be considered a success. Meredith comforts him just as Bailey walks in, disappointed by Meredith's decision to move to Minnesota. She begins to rattle off tidbits of frustration, including the fact that Meredith is still the little girl who followed around the handsome attending at the hospital, even though he was both her boss and married. Meredith is just about to come unglued, knowing that she hasn't even decided on the job yet. That's when Bailey holds her heart and starts to faint.

While Maggie is off checking Bailey, Meredith loses a bit of her calm. Nick joins in. He knows Meredith is now rethinking Minnesota since the news of her potentially leaving may have caused Bailey to have a heart attack. (She doesn't, but the way. It was a panic attack.) To make matters worse for Meredith, Nick chooses this time to inquire about the bit where Meredith dated a married man?

Yeah. His name was Derek, and he was wonderful.

Speaking of wonderful, as his mom is being rushed into the trauma room, Richard comforts Schmidt in the ambulance bay. Then, viewers are treated to some adorable flashbacks of Baby Bailey, Baby Richard, and Baby Meredith as we hear both Richard and Schmidt speak on the beauty of the Grey Sloan residency program. Richard is thankful for his opportunity to teach and nurture. Likewise, Schmidt is grateful for Richard not giving up on him.

Naturally, the council finds Richard's testimony moving. The icing on the cake is that he passed his assessment with flying colors. And Ms. Schmidt is going to be okay. Hooray!

Unfortunately, that's not enough to save the program. The representative feels Grey Sloan is doing a fantastic job with their residents. There's just one problem. They don't have enough physicians to maintain an effective program.

Touché. McIrish moved back to Ireland. DeLuca died. Avery left. Tom Koracick followed him.

And then there's Meredith. As her beau holds a bag of urine, beaming from ear to ear, Meredith escorts Mason's weeping wife into the OR. She looks at Nick and tells him she's ready to start over. There's no need to be working in the same hospital where she was a resident. There's too much history. It's time to move on. It's time to go to Minnesota and make a new life for herself.

Again, what do I know?

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri