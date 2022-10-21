Grey's Anatomy recap: Addison is back to talk about sex

Yolanda Machado
·4 min read
Things get a little saucy when Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) comes to town. Is it her red hair? Is it that she wears designer high heel shoes instead of sensible sneakers? Who knows. What we do know is that she's on a mission to educate teenagers on the importance of safe sex, and she has Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) flanking her in the conference room, surrounded by plastic displays of the female anatomy.

She also has a handful of interns on deck, ready to be filmed, because everyone knows that the only way to make sex ed cool is for a sex ed video to go viral. Unfortunately, Jo's notes are less than dynamic, and the interns are forced to drone on about contraceptives, menstrual calendars, and the morning-after pill. The high school audience Bailey has procured is beyond bored.

When a young girl in the audience doubles over in pain, Jo and Bailey rush her to get a CT scan. Meanwhile, Addison commandeers another teenager in the hallway, who has just discovered (through sex education class) that she might be pregnant. Addison offers to give her a blood test to be sure.

This leaves Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), and Yasuda (Midori Francis) on their own to educate the youths in a much more entertaining way. Condoms are tossed freely as if cars from Oprah. Specific female anatomy is clearly detailed, including the warning, "It's not a button to be pushed." Even Owen and Teddy are hauled in to discuss the eleven different erogenous zones, proving to be very enlightening for Dr. Hunt.

While sex education reaches new levels of brilliance, Adams (Niko Terho) suffers in the pit with an elderly woman named Joyce, who is looking for her pregnant daughter Denise. The problem is that Adams can't find anyone by that name, and he quickly discovers that Joyce is actually looking for Simone's mother, who died while giving birth to Simone.

Simone walks in on Adams and Joyce playing cards, and Joyce immediately thinks she's her daughter. When Simone reminds her that Denise passed away, Joyce becomes extremely aggravated, causing a scene. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) intervenes and diffuses the situation. She finds Simone outside, and they commiserate over family members who suffer from memory loss.

Meredith's advice is to play into Joyce's world. It's more humane that way. So Simone answers to the name Denise and has a lovely afternoon with her grandmother. Then she makes a deal with Adams. If he keeps her grandmother's dementia a secret, she won't tell anyone he's a Shepherd. Let the record show that Simone totally Googled him when he acted weirdly around Amelia and Addison.

Speaking of Addison, she gets called in to remove a massive cyst from the young girl who doubled over in sex education class. Addison, Jo, and Bailey (who scrubs in!) express their frustrations over Row v. Wade and what that means for women in this country.

Thankfully, the three doctors perform a successful surgery. The combination of Bailey's frustration and euphoria over being in the OR again catapults her into a decision that makes everyone who watches this show a happy camper. Bailey is back! She's going to reopen the clinic for reproductive health and teach in the hospital. Forty hours, take it or leave it. WE WILL TAKE IT!

Addison is going to hang around for a few days, too. Her stairwell patient is pregnant, and she and Schmidt walk her through a medical abortion. The scared teenager clings to the assurance that Addison is just a phone call away if she needs her, so Addison isn't going anywhere.

Finally, after suffering another panic attack, Zola accompanies her mother to the hospital. Instead of doing her homework, she practices surgical lab skills with Nick because that's a normal thing to do as a kid in junior high. At first, he thinks she's lucky. But, as it turns out, Zola is somewhat of a cognitive puzzle savant. Dr. Kai, who is visiting Amelia, thinks Zola is "killing it" by completing the puzzles way faster than most adults.

Amelia and Maggie think this could explain her panic attacks. Her brain doesn't function like other kids her age! Everyone agrees except Meredith, who is annoyed that the people she loves the most go behind her back to diagnose her genius kid.

To quote Nick, "At least we got a piece of the puzzle today. That has to feel good."

It does. And when everyone is feeling good, everyone has sexy times. And I mean everyone. Owen and Teddy. Amelia and Kai. Jules and Kwan. Link massaging an erogenous zone on Jo's foot. And since the showrunners made it a point to include shots of prophylactic wrappers and satisfied faces, one can assume the sex education class was a hit.

