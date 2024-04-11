“Grey's Anatomy”: Jo Starts 'Spiraling' After Realizing She and Link Could Be Expecting a Baby (Exclusive)

“Try not to panic. This could be nothing,” Link reassures his girlfriend Jo in PEOPLE’s exclusive preview of the April 11 episode of 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) may not be quite ready to add another baby to her brood.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of the April 11 episode of Grey's Anatomy, Jo frets over the possibility that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) as they already have their plates full with her daughter Luna and his and Amelia Shepherd’s (Caterina Scorsone) son, Scout.

“This is the worst time to consider having a baby. It never stops,” she tells Link as she searches for a pregnancy test at the hospital. “My written exams are coming up and Luna’s starting preschool.”

ABC From left: Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack on "Grey's Anatomy"

Related: Grey's Anatomy: Arizona Robbins Returns and Questions If Bailey Has Forgotten the 'Magic' of the OR

If their busy schedules weren’t enough, she soon panics that another baby equals more dirty diapers. “Oh my god, the diapers," she notes. "Do you know how many diapers we would need if we had three kids who weren't potty trained?”

“Try not to panic. This could be nothing,” Link reassures her, but she adds, “Six diapers a day per kid, that's like, a thousand diapers a week.”

Link realizes her math isn’t adding up and tells her, “Not even close.”

“How could this happen?” Jo asks. “I'm an OB-GYN, half my job is to have women not get pregnant.”

ABC From left: Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack on "Grey's Anatomy"

Related: Jessica Capshaw Announces She's Starting a New Podcast with Grey's Anatomy Costar Camilla Luddington

Once she finds the pregnancy test, Link tells her that she is “spiraling” out of control and she counters, “How are you not?!"

The pregnancy scare comes after Link supported her when she felt guilty about her happiness following Sam Sutton’s (Sam Page) death. He reminded her that she had experienced a “lifetime of hard” and was deserving of their long-awaited life together.

Story continues

“Every time I saw you go through something awful, it broke my heart because you are the fiercest, kindest, smartest, most loyal person,” he said. “Those years when we weren’t in each other’s lives, those were dark years and I thought of you every single day. So we’ve been through too much — together and apart. You deserve this. We deserve this.”

Liliane Lathan/ABC/Getty From left: Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack on "Grey's Anatomy"

Related: Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Historic Season 21: 'Next Season… We Turn Legal Drinking Age'

When she asked what happened if they didn't work out, he responded, “Oh, we’re going to work out. I just wasted 20 years of my life not acting on it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.