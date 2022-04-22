Grey's Anatomy Finale Revives 'Japril': Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew to Return

Call it the 18th coming of ‘Japril’ (or thereabouts!).

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are set to reprise their roles as Jackson and April in Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 18 finale on May 26, Deadline reports.

More from TVLine

This will mark the duo’s first joint appearance on the show in more than a year; last April, Drew returned to help set up Williams’ departure from the show (and also set the stage for their characters to reunite).

May is going to be a busy month for Grey’s comebacks. As we reported in early April, Kate Walsh is set to make another appearance as Addison in the Thursday, May 5 episode.

Walsh — who played Addison Montgomery from the ABC drama’s Season 1 finale through Season 3 before headlining her own spinoff, Private Practice — already scrubbed back in for a two-episode arc in February of this year. Though Derek’s first wife was in Seattle to perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant, she also schooled Grey Sloan’s residents, taking a particular shine to Levi, reconnected with old pal Amelia and struggled to make peace with the fact that her ex really, truly was gone.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.