‘Grey's Anatomy’ Fans Go Wild Over Cheeky Comment Ellen Pompeo Left On McDreamy's Instagram

Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air since 2005, and fans of the show have been wholeheartedly obsessed with the characters both on- and off-screen ever since. So much so that, even after being shockingly killed off the show in 2015, fans continue to scour McDreamy’s (aka Patrick Dempsey’s) Instagram page.

Of course, part of that has to do with the fact that in season 17 (the latest to debut on ABC)—spoiler alert—Derek comes back to life in Meredith’s dreams as she battles COVID-19. All this to say, when Patrick posted a selfie of himself wearing a statement Tag Heuer timepiece, prompting Ellen Pompeo (who plays Meredith in the show) to comment on it, it was only a matter of time before eagle-eyed fans took note.

“Gorgeous!……….The watch,” Ellen commented, followed by a trifecta of cry-laughing emojis. Harmless as it is, fans went absolutely nuts upon catching the interaction.

In fact, as of now, her comment has garnered nearly 50,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments. This is no surprise, though. After all, fans were utterly dismayed when Derek died on the show (many actually stopped watching as a result). So, in a way, capturing this moment between past co-stars feels like something of a Grey’s fantasy come to life—and fans were quick to take note.

“Forever our parents,” one Instagram user wrote.

“MerDer forever,” another chimed in.

“OMG OMG OMG,” another commented, too excited to write anything more.

In a perfect world, Meredith and Derek would still be together. Luckily, even in a world where that’s not the case, fans can catch interactions like these on social media, as well as re-watch past episodes and seasons on streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

