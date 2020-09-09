Grey's Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Shares First Season 17 Photo — Is It a Spoiler?

The Grey’s Anatomy cast has begun work on Season 17 — and there’s photographic evidence to prove it.

The ABC drama’s titular leading lady, Ellen Pompeo, took to Instagram late Tuesday to share an on-set photo of her and co-star Richard Flood. It comes six weeks after Flood was elevated to a series regular, a promotion that fueled speculation that Grey’s is moving full steam ahead with a Meredith-Cormac coupling, and six months since the show halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“First time back in my scrubs,” Pompeo wrote on Instagram. “Since we shut down filming [last March] 7,000 healthcare workers have died from COVID. I dedicate my Season 17 to all who have fallen and to every one of you who by the grace of God is still standing… this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud.”

When Season 16 (abruptly) ended, Meredith was grappling with how best to help troubled ex-boyfriend Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) while at the same time contemplating overtures made by Flood’s “McWidow.” At the time, showrunner Krista Vernoff recently confessed to TVLine that even she is torn about which guy Mer should ultimately gravitate toward; does the above image suggest she has made a decision?

As previously reported, Grey’s is incorporating the pandemic into the new season, with Gianniotti recently confirming that the premiere will pick up six weeks into the global crisis.

