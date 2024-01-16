'Grey's Anatomy' cast reunites on Emmys stage: See who showed up (and who didn't)

Pick me. Choose me. Love me. Meet me ... on the Emmys stage?

Yes, that's right: "Grey's Anatomy" cast members past and present – originals Justin Chambers, Katherine Heigl, Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson – reunited at this year's Emmy Awards, just shy of 19 years of the show's March 2005 premiere. (Even after being named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, McDreamy Patrick Dempsey wasn't up on stage with the cast, or "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh.)

The cast appeared following a tribute from host Anthony Anderson, who talked up his mother's love for medical dramas. "Grey's" – which has earned 39 Emmy nominations and multiple wins – is now the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.

"When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired in March 2005, I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships," Pompeo said.

Emmys 2024 winners list: 'Succession' and 'The Last of Us' go head-to-head for best drama

"Over 400 episodes and counting, a tribute to everyone who has been a part of our family," added Chambers. Heigl chimed in with a not-so-subtle nod to cast exit controversies over the years, including her own: "And yes, there have been some changes over the years," she said. "But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fan base."

From Ayo Edebiri to Suki Waterhouse: The 12 best dressed stars at 2024 Emmys

"Yes, there have been some changes over the years," Katherine Heigl said at the Emmys on the "Grey's Anatomy" cast.

"You stayed with us through plane crashes, super storms, earthquakes and a global pandemic," Wilson said.

After Pickens Jr. thanked the fans, the group presented the award for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

"Grey's" will debut Season 20 on March 14. Pickens Jr. and Wilson are the only two remaining original series regulars on the show; Pompeo departed during Season 19 but will evidently pop up now and again as well as provide episodes' opening and closing voiceovers.

Story continues

It goes to show nobody knows where we might end up.

'Wow': 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson cries in emotional Emmy speech

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ellen Pompeo, 'Greys Anatomy' cast reunite at Emmy Awards