Grey's Anatomy cast gets into Valentine's Day spirit lip-synching to Taylor Swift songs

Looks like the Taylor Swift-Grey's Anatomy love is mutual.

On Valentine's Day (of course), four actors on Grey's Anatomy — Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington, and Chris Carmack — shared some cute videos of themselves in character lip-synching to two of Swift's hits.

First, Carmack and Luddington, who play on-again-off-again couple Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Dr. Jo Wilson, sang along to Swift's Midnights track, "You're On Your Own, Kid." Fittingly, the section of the song they sing along to features the following lyrics: "Summer went away, still, the yearning stays, I play it cool with the best of them. I wait patiently, he's gonna notice me, it's okay, we're the best of friends...anyway."

Luddington shared the vid to her Instagram with the caption, "'Happy' Valentine's Day #greysanatomy," and her costar responded with an apparent reference to Swift's "22," saying, "I don't know about you… but I'm rooting for them! 😍."

Later in the day, McKidd and Raver, who play married couple Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman, also got in on the fun with a video of their own. They chose Swift's single "You Need to Calm Down" off of her 2019 album, Lover.

Responding to their costars' video, Raver wrote in the caption, "@camillaluddington and @realcarmack are super cute this Valentine's Day. I don't think Teddy and Owen got the memo @therealkmckidd #greysanatomy."

It's unclear if Swift has seen the homages, however the pop star is likely to be pleased by them. Swift has been a longtime fan of the series, even going so far as to famously name one of her beloved Scottish fold cats after the titular character: Meredith Grey.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

