Grey's Anatomy Is Bringing Dr. Arizona Robbins Back in Season 20—and Calzona Fans Want Answers

Ever since Sarah Drew made her triumphant return in season 17 of Grey's Anatomy as Dr. April Kepner, fans have been waiting for an update on Dr. Arizona Robbins. Three years later, ABC has announced that Jessica Capshaw will finally return as a guest star in season 20.

Both actors exited the series in 2018, sparking major backlash from fans. “It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters,” Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes said at the time. “Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic—both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performances and for inspiring women around the globe.”

In Capshaw's final episode, the pediatric surgeon broke up with Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) to move to New York with her daughter Sofia. Now, fans are hoping Capshaw's return will bring updates about Arizona's relationship with ex-wife Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), as well as some closure between Arizona and Carina.

Meanwhile, some other fans who've stopped watching the series have promised to tune back in for Arizona's return, though they may have some catching up to do.

With Alex Landi also reprising his role as Dr. Nico Kim in season 20, there are only a few Grey's Anatomy alums that have yet to pop back into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. My next bet is on Katherine Heigl, who recently made her first Emmy Awards appearance in years to present with her former Grey's co-stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson.

Though Heigl quit the show in 2010 following a couple of behind-the-scenes controversies, she later said she wished she'd “taken a breath” before exiting the medical drama “in a panic.”

“I think with Grey’s at that time, I didn’t feel I had any other choice [but to leave],” she told Sirius XM's Bevy Smith in December 2022. “I was breaking, it was breaking me, and I was young. I hadn’t garnered enough experience and wisdom yet to get myself through it with less heightened anxiety. I was vibrating at a level that I was gonna get sick and I did get mentally sick.”

In 2021, Heigl said she'd “never say never” to a Grey's Anatomy cameo, even if it was “not likely” to happen. Meanwhile, that same year, Sara Ramirez told Glamour that they would “absolutely” be open to revisiting Callie Torres.

“I imagine that Callie is in New York. I’m not really sure what else is going on for Dr. Callie Torres, but I’m just as curious as the fans are,” Ramirez said. “I think it would be really exciting to see what Dr. Callie Torres is doing these days. So yeah, I’m definitely open to it. I would love to see it.” Consider our fingers crossed.

Originally Appeared on Glamour